EQS-CMS: Deutsche Telekom AG: Release of a capital market information

05.01.2026 / 06:00 CET/CEST

Bonn, January 5, 2026

Disclosure in accordance with Art. 5 (1) lit. a) of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 and Art. 2 (1) of Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) No. 2016/1052

The 2025 share buy-back program of Deutsche Telekom AG (‘DTAG’) has been completed on December 11, 2025. The total volume of shares acquired under the 2025 share buy-back program in the period from January 3, 2025, to December 11, 2025 (each including) amounts to approximately 65.4 million shares. This corresponds to approximately 1.3% of DTAG's share capital. In total, treasury shares were repurchased at a total price of approximately 2.0 billion euros (excluding incidental acquisition costs).

The Board of Management of DTAG resolved in November 2025 to buy back DTAG shares (ISIN: DE0005557508) for a total purchase price (excluding transaction costs) of up to 2 billion euros under a new share buy-back program (‘2026 share buyback program’). The repurchase begins on January 5, 2026 with completion by the end of 2026 at the latest. DTAG’s repurchased shares will mainly be canceled and to a minor extent be used to service executive remuneration and employee share offerings.

Shares are to be purchased in several tranches under the share buy-back program.

A first tranche, with a purchase price (excluding transaction costs) of up to 550 million euros, is to be purchased in the period from January 5, 2026 to no later than March 26, 2026. Based on the price in the closing auction (trade-at-close) at Xetra trading of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange on January 2, 2026 of 27.82 euros, this includes up to 19.8 million shares.

The 2026 share buy-back program will be based on the resolution of the DTAG shareholders’ meeting on April 9, 2025, under which the DTAG Board of Management has been authorized until and including April 8, 2030 to purchase shares up to a total of 10% of the share capital existing at the time of the resolution or - if this value is lower - of the share capital existing at the time this authorization is exercised. Based on the current share capital the maximum number of shares that DTAG may purchase under the existing authorization is therefore 490,519,021 shares. The consideration per share paid (excluding transaction costs) may not be more than 10 percent above or 20 percent below the market price of the shares determined by the opening auction on the trading day (day of purchase) in the Xetra trading system of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (or a successor system).

DTAG will purchase own shares observing the principle of equal treatment of shareholders (§ 53a of the German Stock Corporation Act (AktG)) and commissioning one or several credit institutions. Each credit institution commissioned is to make its decision on the timing of the purchase of DTAG shares in accordance with Art. 4 (2) lit. b) of Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 from March 8, 2016 independently from and uninfluenced by DTAG. As such, DTAG will not influence the decisions of the respective credit institution in any way.

Own shares will be purchased in accordance with Art. 5 of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council of April 16, 2014 as well as the provisions of the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 of March 8, 2016 and based on the aforementioned authorization resolved by the DTAG shareholders’ meeting on April 1, 2021. The DTAG shares will be purchased at market price in accordance with the conditions for trading pursuant to Art. 3 of the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 of March 8, 2016. In particular, the DTAG shares will not be purchased at a price higher than the higher of the price of the last independent trade and the highest current independent bid on the trading venue where the purchase is carried out. Furthermore, DTAG will not purchase on any trading day more than 25 percent of the average daily volume of the shares on the trading venue where the purchase is carried out. The average daily volume is based on the average daily volume traded during the 20 trading days preceding the date of purchase. DTAG will obligate every credit institution commissioned with the purchase of own shares under the 2026 share buy-back program to act accordingly.

The 2026 share buy-back program can be suspended and resumed again at any time if necessary and legally permitted.

Information on transactions relating to the 2026 share buy-back program will be publicly disclosed appropriately in aggregate form no later than by the end of the seventh daily market session following the date of execution of such transactions. In addition, DTAG will publish the disclosed transactions on its website (www.telekom.com) under Investor Relations and will ensure that the information remains publicly available for at least five years from the date of disclosure.



