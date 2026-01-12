Deutsche Telekom Aktie

Deutsche Telekom

WKN: 555750 / ISIN: DE0005557508

12.01.2026 17:05:44

EQS-CMS: Deutsche Telekom AG: Release of a capital market information

EQS Post-admission Duties announcement: Deutsche Telekom AG / Announcement pursuant to Art. 5 (1) lit. b) and (3) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 in conjunction with Art. 2 (2) and (3) of Delegated Regulation (EU)No 2016/1052
Deutsche Telekom AG: Release of a capital market information

12.01.2026 / 17:05 CET/CEST
Dissemination of a Post-admission Duties announcement transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Announcement pursuant to Art. 5 (1) lit. b) and (3) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 in conjunction with Art. 2 (2) and (3) of Delegated Regulation (EU)No 2016/1052

Deutsche Telekom AG, Bonn, Germany
ISIN: DE0005557508
Bonn, January 12, 2026
Share buy-back program – 1st Interim Notification
In the period from January 5, 2026 until, and including, January 9, 2026 Deutsche Telekom AG has purchased a number of 1,528,261 shares within the framework of its current share buy-back program which has been published by the announcement of January 5, 2026 pursuant to Art. 5 (1) lit. a) Regulation (EU) Nr.596/2014 and Art. 2 (1) Delegated Regulation (EU) Nr. 2016/1052.
Date Total number
of shares		 Daily weighted
average price (€)		 Total purchase price without additional acquisition costs (€)
2026-01-05 307,790 27.5337 8,474,598
2026-01-06 307,046 27.6003 8,474,562
2026-01-07 309,123 27.4149 8,474,576
2026-01-08 305,000 27.7785 8,472,443
2026-01-09 299,302 28.3144 8,474,557
Total 1,528,261 27.7248 42,370,734
An overview of the underlying individual trades per day is published on the company website under:  https://www.telekom.com/en/investor-relations/investor-relations/announcement-of-share-buy-back-2026-1100658.
The total number of shares purchased so far within the framework on the current share buy-back program from January 5, 2026 through, and including, January 9, 2026 amounts to 1,528,261 shares.
The purchase of shares was carried out exclusively on the electronic trading platform of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (Xetra) by a credit institution that has been commissioned by Deutsche Telekom AG.
 

12.01.2026 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
View original content: EQS News

Language: English
Company: Deutsche Telekom AG
Friedrich Ebert Allee 140
53113 Bonn
Germany
Internet: www.telekom.com

 
End of News EQS News Service

2258760  12.01.2026 CET/CEST

05.01.26 Deutsche Telekom Buy UBS AG
11.12.25 Deutsche Telekom Buy Deutsche Bank AG
11.12.25 Deutsche Telekom Outperform Bernstein Research
28.11.25 Deutsche Telekom Overweight JP Morgan Chase & Co.
27.11.25 Deutsche Telekom Outperform Bernstein Research
