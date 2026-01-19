EQS-CMS: Deutsche Telekom AG: Release of a capital market information

EQS Post-admission Duties announcement: Deutsche Telekom AG / Announcement pursuant to Art. 5 (1) lit. b) and (3) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 in conjunction with Art. 2 (2) and (3) of Delegated Regulation (EU)No 2016/1052

19.01.2026 / 17:28 CET/CEST

Announcement pursuant to Art. 5 (1) lit. b) and (3) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 in conjunction with Art. 2 (2) and (3) of Delegated Regulation (EU)No 2016/1052



Deutsche Telekom AG, Bonn, Germany

ISIN: DE0005557508

Bonn, January 19, 2026

Share buy-back program – 2nd Interim Notification

In the period from January 12, 2026 until, and including, January 16, 2026 Deutsche Telekom AG has purchased a number of 1,508,650 shares within the framework of its current share buy-back program which has been published by the announcement of January 5, 2026 pursuant to Art. 5 (1) lit. a) Regulation (EU) Nr.596/2014 and Art. 2 (1) Delegated Regulation (EU) Nr. 2016/1052. Date Total number

of shares Daily weighted

average price (€) Total purchase price without additional acquisition costs (€) 2026-01-12 280,697 28.6816 8,050,839 2026-01-13 298,306 28.4090 8,474,575 2026-01-14 304,803 27.8035 8,474,590 2026-01-15 304,802 27.7774 8,466,607 2026-01-16 320,042 27.5594 8,820,165 Total 1,508,650 28.0295 42,286,777

An overview of the underlying individual trades per day is published on the company website under: https://www.telekom.com/en/investor-relations/investor-relations/announcement-of-share-buy-back-2026-1100658.

The total number of shares purchased so far within the framework on the current share buy-back program from January 5, 2026 through, and including, January 16, 2026 amounts to 3,036,911 shares.

The purchase of shares was carried out exclusively on the electronic trading platform of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (Xetra) by a credit institution that has been commissioned by Deutsche Telekom AG.



