Deutsche Telekom Aktie

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WKN: 555750 / ISIN: DE0005557508

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27.04.2026 15:19:23

EQS-CMS: Deutsche Telekom AG: Release of a capital market information

EQS Post-admission Duties announcement: Deutsche Telekom AG / Announcement pursuant to Art. 5 (1) lit. b) and (3) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 in conjunction with Art. 2 (2) and (3) of Delegated Regulation (EU)No 2016/1052
Deutsche Telekom AG: Release of a capital market information

27.04.2026 / 15:19 CET/CEST
Dissemination of a Post-admission Duties announcement transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Bekanntmachung gemäß Art. 5 Abs. 1 lit. b), Abs. 3 der Verordnung (EU) Nr. 596/2014 sowie Art. 2 Abs. 2 und Abs. 3 der Delegierten Verordnung (EU) Nr. 2016/1052
 
Announcement pursuant to Art. 5 (1) lit. b) and (3) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 in conjunction with Art. 2 (2) and (3) of Delegated Regulation (EU)No 2016/1052

Deutsche Telekom AG, Bonn, Germany
ISIN: DE0005557508
Bonn, April 27, 2026
Share buy-back program – 3rd Interim Notification
In the period from April 20, 2026 until, and including, April 24, 2026 Deutsche Telekom AG has purchased a number of  1,578,698 shares within the framework of its current share buy-back program which has been published by the announcement of April 2, 2026 pursuant to Art. 5 (1) lit. a) Regulation (EU) Nr.596/2014 and Art. 2 (1) Delegated Regulation (EU) Nr. 2016/1052.
Date Total number
of shares		 Daily weighted
average price (€)		 Total purchase price without additional acquisition costs (€)
2026-04-20 291,862 29.4884 8,606,543
2026-04-21 309,799 29.1040 9,016,390
2026-04-22 325,094 27.7347 9,016,385
2026-04-23 326,423 27.6218 9,016,391
2026-04-24 325,520 27.6984 9,016,383
Total 1,578,698 28.2968 44,672,092
https://www.telekom.com/en/investor-relations/investor-relations/announcement-of-share-buy-back-2026-1100658.
The total number of shares purchased so far within the framework on the current share buy-back program from April 2, 2026 through, and including, April 24, 2026 amounts to 4,441,187 shares.
The purchase of shares was carried out exclusively on the electronic trading platform of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (Xetra) by a credit institution that has been commissioned by Deutsche Telekom AG.
 

27.04.2026 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
View original content: EQS News

Language: English
Company: Deutsche Telekom AG
Friedrich Ebert Allee 140
53113 Bonn
Germany
Internet: www.telekom.com

 
End of News EQS News Service

2315920  27.04.2026 CET/CEST

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