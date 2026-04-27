EQS-CMS: Deutsche Telekom AG: Release of a capital market information

EQS Post-admission Duties announcement: Deutsche Telekom AG / Announcement pursuant to Art. 5 (1) lit. b) and (3) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 in conjunction with Art. 2 (2) and (3) of Delegated Regulation (EU)No 2016/1052

Deutsche Telekom AG: Release of a capital market information



27.04.2026 / 15:19 CET/CEST

Dissemination of a Post-admission Duties announcement transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.



Bekanntmachung gemäß Art. 5 Abs. 1 lit. b), Abs. 3 der Verordnung (EU) Nr. 596/2014 sowie Art. 2 Abs. 2 und Abs. 3 der Delegierten Verordnung (EU) Nr. 2016/1052

Announcement pursuant to Art. 5 (1) lit. b) and (3) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 in conjunction with Art. 2 (2) and (3) of Delegated Regulation (EU)No 2016/1052



Deutsche Telekom AG, Bonn, Germany

ISIN: DE0005557508

Bonn, April 27, 2026

Share buy-back program – 3rd Interim Notification

In the period from April 20, 2026 until, and including, April 24, 2026 Deutsche Telekom AG has purchased a number of 1,578,698 shares within the framework of its current share buy-back program which has been published by the announcement of April 2, 2026 pursuant to Art. 5 (1) lit. a) Regulation (EU) Nr.596/2014 and Art. 2 (1) Delegated Regulation (EU) Nr. 2016/1052. Date Total number

of shares Daily weighted

average price (€) Total purchase price without additional acquisition costs (€) 2026-04-20 291,862 29.4884 8,606,543 2026-04-21 309,799 29.1040 9,016,390 2026-04-22 325,094 27.7347 9,016,385 2026-04-23 326,423 27.6218 9,016,391 2026-04-24 325,520 27.6984 9,016,383 Total 1,578,698 28.2968 44,672,092 https://www.telekom.com/en/investor-relations/investor-relations/announcement-of-share-buy-back-2026-1100658.

The total number of shares purchased so far within the framework on the current share buy-back program from April 2, 2026 through, and including, April 24, 2026 amounts to 4,441,187 shares.

The purchase of shares was carried out exclusively on the electronic trading platform of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (Xetra) by a credit institution that has been commissioned by Deutsche Telekom AG.



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