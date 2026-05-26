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WKN: 555750 / ISIN: DE0005557508

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26.05.2026 12:09:23

EQS-CMS: Deutsche Telekom AG: Release of a capital market information

EQS Post-admission Duties announcement: Deutsche Telekom AG / Announcement pursuant to Art. 5 (1) lit. b) and (3) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 in conjunction with Art. 2 (2) and (3) of Delegated Regulation (EU)No 2016/1052
Deutsche Telekom AG: Release of a capital market information

26.05.2026 / 12:09 CET/CEST
Dissemination of a Post-admission Duties announcement transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Announcement pursuant to Art. 5 (1) lit. b) and (3) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 in conjunction with Art. 2 (2) and (3) of Delegated Regulation (EU)No 2016/1052

Deutsche Telekom AG, Bonn, Germany
ISIN: DE0005557508
Bonn, May 25, 2026
Share buy-back program – 7th Interim Notification
In the period from May 18, 2026 until, and including, May 22, 2026 Deutsche Telekom AG has purchased a number of  1,526,621 shares within the framework of its current share buy-back program which has been published by the announcement of April 2, 2026 pursuant to Art. 5 (1) lit. a) Regulation (EU) Nr.596/2014 and Art. 2 (1) Delegated Regulation (EU) Nr. 2016/1052.
Date Total number
of shares		 Daily weighted
average price (€)		 Total purchase price without additional acquisition costs (€)
2026-05-18 320,508 28.1315 9,016,371
2026-05-19 294,660 29.2084 8,606,547
2026-05-20 308,355 29.2403 9,016,393
2026-05-21 310,164 29.0697 9,016,374
2026-05-22 292,934 29.3805 8,606,547
Total 1,526,621 28.9936 44,262,232
https://www.telekom.com/en/investor-relations/investor-relations/announcement-of-share-buy-back-2026-1100658.
The total number of shares purchased so far within the framework on the current share buy-back program from April 2, 2026 through, and including, May 22, 2026 amounts to 10,563,136 shares.
The purchase of shares was carried out exclusively on the electronic trading platform of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (Xetra) by a credit institution that has been commissioned by Deutsche Telekom AG.
 

26.05.2026 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
View original content: EQS News

Language: English
Company: Deutsche Telekom AG
Friedrich Ebert Allee 140
53113 Bonn
Germany
Internet: www.telekom.com

 
End of News EQS News Service

2333510  26.05.2026 CET/CEST

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