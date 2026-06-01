EQS-CMS: Deutsche Telekom AG: Release of a capital market information

EQS Post-admission Duties announcement: Deutsche Telekom AG / Announcement pursuant to Art. 5 (1) lit. b) and (3) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 in conjunction with Art. 2 (2) and (3) of Delegated Regulation (EU)No 2016/1052

Deutsche Telekom AG: Release of a capital market information



01.06.2026 / 18:39 CET/CEST

Dissemination of a Post-admission Duties announcement transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.



Announcement pursuant to Art. 5 (1) lit. b) and (3) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 in conjunction with Art. 2 (2) and (3) of Delegated Regulation (EU)No 2016/1052



Deutsche Telekom AG, Bonn, Germany

ISIN: DE0005557508

Bonn, June 1, 2026

Share buy-back program – 8th Interim Notification

In the period from May 25, 2026 until, and including, May 29, 2026 Deutsche Telekom AG has purchased a number of 1,516,010 shares within the framework of its current share buy-back program which has been published by the announcement of April 2, 2026 pursuant to Art. 5 (1) lit. a) Regulation (EU) Nr.596/2014 and Art. 2 (1) Delegated Regulation (EU) Nr. 2016/1052. Date Total number

of shares Daily weighted

average price (€) Total purchase price without additional acquisition costs (€) 2026-05-25 293,551 29.3187 8,606,534 2026-05-26 307,729 29.2997 9,016,367 2026-05-27 293,775 29.2964 8,606,550 2026-05-28 309,074 29.1722 9,016,369 2026-05-29 311,881 28.9097 9,016,386 Total 1,516,010 29.1965 44,262,206

https://www.telekom.com/en/investor-relations/investor-relations/announcement-of-share-buy-back-2026-1100658.

The total number of shares purchased so far within the framework on the current share buy-back program from April 2, 2026 through, and including, May 29, 2026 amounts to 12,079,146 shares.

The purchase of shares was carried out exclusively on the electronic trading platform of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (Xetra) by a credit institution that has been commissioned by Deutsche Telekom AG.



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