EQS-CMS: Deutsche Telekom AG: Release of a capital market information

EQS Post-admission Duties announcement: Deutsche Telekom AG / Announcement pursuant to Art. 5 (1) lit. b) and (3) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 in conjunction with Art. 2 (2) and (3) of Delegated Regulation (EU)No 2016/1052

Deutsche Telekom AG: Release of a capital market information



29.06.2026 / 15:52 CET/CEST

Dissemination of a Post-admission Duties announcement transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.



Announcement pursuant to Art. 5 (1) lit. b) and (3) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 in conjunction with Art. 2 (2) and (3) of Delegated Regulation (EU)No 2016/1052



Deutsche Telekom AG, Bonn, Germany

ISIN: DE0005557508

Bonn, June 29, 2026

Share buy-back program – 12th Interim Notification

In the period from June 22, 2026 until, and including, June 26, 2026 Deutsche Telekom AG has purchased a number of 1,716,182 shares within the framework of its current share buy-back program which has been published by the announcement of April 2, 2026 pursuant to Art. 5 (1) lit. a) Regulation (EU) Nr.596/2014 and Art. 2 (1) Delegated Regulation (EU) Nr. 2016/1052. Datum Gesamtzahl der Aktien (Stück) Täglich gewichteter Durchschnittskurs (€) Gesamtkaufpreis ohne Erwerbskosten (€) 2026-06-22 345,816 26.0727 9,016,357 2026-06-23 341,124 26.4314 9,016,385 2026-06-24 341,482 26.4037 9,016,388 2026-06-25 343,560 26.2440 9,016,389 2026-06-26 344,200 26.1952 9,016,388 Gesamt 1,716,182 26.2687 45,081,906 https://www.telekom.com/en/investor-relations/investor-relations/announcement-of-share-buy-back-2026-1100658.

The total number of shares purchased so far within the framework on the current share buy-back program from April 2, 2026 through, and including, June 26, 2026 amounts to 18,645,021 shares.

The purchase of shares was carried out exclusively on the electronic trading platform of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (Xetra) by a credit institution that has been commissioned by Deutsche Telekom AG.



29.06.2026 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.

View original content: EQS News