EQS-CMS: Deutsche Telekom AG: Release of a capital market information

EQS Post-admission Duties announcement: Deutsche Telekom AG / Announcement pursuant to Art. 5 (1) lit. b) and (3) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 in conjunction with Art. 2 (2) and (3) of Delegated Regulation (EU)No 2016/1052

Deutsche Telekom AG: Release of a capital market information



27.07.2026 / 18:57 CET/CEST

Dissemination of a Post-admission Duties announcement transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.



Announcement pursuant to Art. 5 (1) lit. b) and (3) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 in conjunction with Art. 2 (2) and (3) of Delegated Regulation (EU)No 2016/1052



Deutsche Telekom AG, Bonn, Germany

ISIN: DE0005557508

Bonn, July 27, 2026

Share buy-back program – 4th Interim Notification - Correction Report

In the period from July 20, 2026 until, and including, July 24, 2026 Deutsche Telekom AG has purchased a number of 1,353,640 shares within the framework of its current share buy-back program which has been published by the announcement of July 1, 2026 pursuant to Art. 5 (1) lit. a) Regulation (EU) Nr.596/2014 and Art. 2 (1) Delegated Regulation (EU) Nr. 2016/1052. Date Total number

of shares Daily weighted

average price (€) Total purchase price without additional acquisition costs (€) 2026-07-20 267,750 26.9926 7,227,269 2026-07-21 269,715 26.7958 7,227,229 2026-07-22 267,570 27.0087 7,226,718 2026-07-23 270,830 26.6851 7,227,126 2026-07-24 277,775 26.0177 7,227,067 https://www.telekom.com/en/investor-relations/investor-relations/announcement-of-share-buy-back-2026-1100658.

The total number of shares purchased so far within the framework on the current share buy-back program from July 1, 2026 through, and including, July 24, 2026 amounts to 5,026,915 shares.

The purchase of shares was carried out exclusively on the electronic trading platform of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (Xetra) by a credit institution that has been commissioned by Deutsche Telekom AG.



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