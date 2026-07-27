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WKN: 555750 / ISIN: DE0005557508

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27.07.2026 18:57:14

EQS-CMS: Deutsche Telekom AG: Release of a capital market information

EQS Post-admission Duties announcement: Deutsche Telekom AG / Announcement pursuant to Art. 5 (1) lit. b) and (3) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 in conjunction with Art. 2 (2) and (3) of Delegated Regulation (EU)No 2016/1052
Deutsche Telekom AG: Release of a capital market information

27.07.2026 / 18:57 CET/CEST
Dissemination of a Post-admission Duties announcement transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Announcement pursuant to Art. 5 (1) lit. b) and (3) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 in conjunction with Art. 2 (2) and (3) of Delegated Regulation (EU)No 2016/1052

Deutsche Telekom AG, Bonn, Germany
ISIN: DE0005557508
Bonn, July 27, 2026
Share buy-back program – 4th Interim Notification - Correction Report
In the period from July 20, 2026 until, and including, July 24, 2026 Deutsche Telekom AG has purchased a number of 1,353,640 shares within the framework of its current share buy-back program which has been published by the announcement of July 1, 2026 pursuant to Art. 5 (1) lit. a) Regulation (EU) Nr.596/2014 and Art. 2 (1) Delegated Regulation (EU) Nr. 2016/1052.
Date Total number
of shares		 Daily weighted
average price (€)		 Total purchase price without additional acquisition costs (€)
2026-07-20 267,750 26.9926 7,227,269
2026-07-21 269,715 26.7958 7,227,229
2026-07-22 267,570 27.0087 7,226,718
2026-07-23 270,830 26.6851 7,227,126
2026-07-24 277,775 26.0177 7,227,067
https://www.telekom.com/en/investor-relations/investor-relations/announcement-of-share-buy-back-2026-1100658.
The total number of shares purchased so far within the framework on the current share buy-back program from July 1, 2026 through, and including, July 24, 2026 amounts to 5,026,915 shares.
The purchase of shares was carried out exclusively on the electronic trading platform of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (Xetra) by a credit institution that has been commissioned by Deutsche Telekom AG.
 

27.07.2026 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
View original content: EQS News

Language: English
Company: Deutsche Telekom AG
Friedrich Ebert Allee 140
53113 Bonn
Germany
Internet: www.telekom.com
LEI Code: 549300V9QSIG4WX4GJ96

 
End of News EQS News Service

2372284  27.07.2026 CET/CEST

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