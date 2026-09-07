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WKN: 555750 / ISIN: DE0005557508

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07.09.2026 16:40:31

EQS-CMS: Deutsche Telekom AG: Release of a capital market information

EQS Post-admission Duties announcement: Deutsche Telekom AG / Announcement pursuant to Art. 5 (1) lit. b) and (3) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 in conjunction with Art. 2 (2) and (3) of Delegated Regulation (EU)No 2016/1052
Deutsche Telekom AG: Release of a capital market information

07.09.2026 / 16:40 CET/CEST
Dissemination of a Post-admission Duties announcement transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Announcement pursuant to Art. 5 (1) lit. b) and (3) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 in conjunction with Art. 2 (2) and (3) of Delegated Regulation (EU)No 2016/1052

Deutsche Telekom AG, Bonn, Germany
ISIN: DE0005557508
Bonn, September, 7, 2026
Share buy-back program – 4th Interim Notification
In the period from August 31, 2026 until, and including, September 4, 2026 Deutsche Telekom AG has purchased a number 2,897,200 shares within the framework of its current share buy-back program which has been published by the announcement of August 10, 2026 pursuant to Art. 5 (1) lit. a) Regulation (EU) Nr.596/2014 and Art. 2 (1) Delegated Regulation (EU) Nr. 2016/1052.
Date Total number
of shares		 Daily weighted
average price (€)		 Total purchase price without additional acquisition costs (€)
2026-08-31 579,900 28.4509 16,498,677
2026-09-01 585,200 28.1931 16,498,602
2026-09-02 582,800 28.3070 16,497,320
2026-09-03 570,800 28.9024 16,497,490
2026-09-04 578,500 28.5143 16,495,523
https://www.telekom.com/en/investor-relations/investor-relations/announcement-of-share-buy-back-2026-1100658.
The total number of shares purchased so far within the framework , the current share buy-back program from August 10, 2026 through, and including, September 4, 2026 amounts to 8,072,565 shares.
The purchase of shares was carried out exclusively on the electronic trading platform of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (Xetra) by a credit institution that has been commissioned by Deutsche Telekom AG.
 

07.09.2026 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
View original content: EQS News

Language: English
Company: Deutsche Telekom AG
Friedrich Ebert Allee 140
53113 Bonn
Germany
Internet: www.telekom.com
LEI Code: 549300V9QSIG4WX4GJ96

 
End of News EQS News Service

2395150  07.09.2026 CET/CEST

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