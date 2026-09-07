EQS-CMS: Deutsche Telekom AG: Release of a capital market information

EQS Post-admission Duties announcement: Deutsche Telekom AG / Announcement pursuant to Art. 5 (1) lit. b) and (3) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 in conjunction with Art. 2 (2) and (3) of Delegated Regulation (EU)No 2016/1052

Deutsche Telekom AG: Release of a capital market information



07.09.2026 / 16:40 CET/CEST

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Announcement pursuant to Art. 5 (1) lit. b) and (3) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 in conjunction with Art. 2 (2) and (3) of Delegated Regulation (EU)No 2016/1052



Deutsche Telekom AG, Bonn, Germany

ISIN: DE0005557508

Bonn, September, 7, 2026

Share buy-back program – 4th Interim Notification

In the period from August 31, 2026 until, and including, September 4, 2026 Deutsche Telekom AG has purchased a number 2,897,200 shares within the framework of its current share buy-back program which has been published by the announcement of August 10, 2026 pursuant to Art. 5 (1) lit. a) Regulation (EU) Nr.596/2014 and Art. 2 (1) Delegated Regulation (EU) Nr. 2016/1052. Date Total number

of shares Daily weighted

average price (€) Total purchase price without additional acquisition costs (€) 2026-08-31 579,900 28.4509 16,498,677 2026-09-01 585,200 28.1931 16,498,602 2026-09-02 582,800 28.3070 16,497,320 2026-09-03 570,800 28.9024 16,497,490 2026-09-04 578,500 28.5143 16,495,523 https://www.telekom.com/en/investor-relations/investor-relations/announcement-of-share-buy-back-2026-1100658.

The total number of shares purchased so far within the framework , the current share buy-back program from August 10, 2026 through, and including, September 4, 2026 amounts to 8,072,565 shares.

The purchase of shares was carried out exclusively on the electronic trading platform of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (Xetra) by a credit institution that has been commissioned by Deutsche Telekom AG.



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