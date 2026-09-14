EQS-CMS: Deutsche Telekom AG: Release of a capital market information

EQS Post-admission Duties announcement: Deutsche Telekom AG / Announcement pursuant to Art. 5 (1) lit. b) and (3) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 in conjunction with Art. 2 (2) and (3) of Delegated Regulation (EU)No 2016/1052

Deutsche Telekom AG: Release of a capital market information



14.09.2026 / 17:54 CET/CEST

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Announcement pursuant to Art. 5 (1) lit. b) and (3) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 in conjunction with Art. 2 (2) and (3) of Delegated Regulation (EU)No 2016/1052



Deutsche Telekom AG, Bonn, Germany

ISIN: DE0005557508

Bonn, September, 14, 2026

Share buy-back program – 5th Interim Notification

In the period from September 7, 2026 until, and including, September 11, 2026 Deutsche Telekom AG has purchased a number of 2,987,400 shares within the framework of its current share buy-back program which has been published by the announcement of August 10, 2026 pursuant to Art. 5 (1) lit. a) Regulation (EU) Nr.596/2014 and Art. 2 (1) Delegated Regulation (EU) Nr. 2016/1052. Date Total number

of shares Daily weighted

average price (€) Total purchase price without additional acquisition costs (€) 2026-09-07 585,400 28.1831 16,498,387 2026-09-08 579,700 28.4595 16,497,972 2026-09-09 617,800 28.1611 17,397,928 2026-09-10 622,000 27.9548 17,387,886 2026-09-11 582,500 28.3191 16,495,876

An overview of the underlying individual trades per day is published on the company website under: https://www.telekom.com/en/investor-relations/investor-relations/announcement-of-share-buy-back-2026-1100658.

The total number of shares purchased so far within the framework, the current share buy-back program from August 10, 2026 through, and including, September 11, 2026 amounts to 11,059,965 shares.

The purchase of shares was carried out exclusively on the electronic trading platform of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (Xetra) by a credit institution that has been commissioned by Deutsche Telekom AG.



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