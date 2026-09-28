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WKN: 555750 / ISIN: DE0005557508

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28.09.2026 14:29:21

EQS-CMS: Deutsche Telekom AG: Release of a capital market information

EQS Post-admission Duties announcement: Deutsche Telekom AG / Announcement pursuant to Art. 5 (1) lit. b) and (3) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 in conjunction with Art. 2 (2) and (3) of Delegated Regulation (EU)No 2016/1052
Deutsche Telekom AG: Release of a capital market information

28.09.2026 / 14:29 CET/CEST
Dissemination of a Post-admission Duties announcement transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Announcement pursuant to Art. 5 (1) lit. b) and (3) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 in conjunction with Art. 2 (2) and (3) of Delegated Regulation (EU)No 2016/1052

Deutsche Telekom AG, Bonn, Germany
ISIN: DE0005557508
Bonn, September, 28, 2026
Share buy-back program – 7th Interim Notification
In the period from September 21, 2026 until, and including, September 25, 2026 Deutsche Telekom AG has purchased a number of 3,292,319 shares within the framework of its current share buy-back program which has been published by the announcement of August 10, 2026 pursuant to Art. 5 (1) lit. a) Regulation (EU) Nr.596/2014 and Art. 2 (1) Delegated Regulation (EU) Nr. 2016/1052.
Date Total number
of shares		 Daily weighted
average price (€)		 Total purchase price without additional acquisition costs (€)
2026-09-21 635,400 27.3826 17,398,904
2026-09-22 640,200 27.1752 17,397,563
2026-09-23 683,450 26.7754 18,299,647
2026-09-24 653,169 27.1371 17,725,112
2026-09-25 680,100 26.9059 18,298,703
An overview of the underlying individual trades per day is published on the company website under: https://www.telekom.com/en/investor-relations/investor-relations/announcement-of-share-buy-back-2026-1100658.
The total number of shares purchased so far within the framework, the current share buy-back program from August 10, 2026 through, and including, September 25, 2026 amounts to 17,298,084 shares.
The purchase of shares was carried out exclusively on the electronic trading platform of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (Xetra) by a credit institution that has been commissioned by Deutsche Telekom AG.
 

28.09.2026 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
View original content: EQS News

Language: English
Company: Deutsche Telekom AG
Friedrich Ebert Allee 140
53113 Bonn
Germany
Internet: www.telekom.com
LEI Code: 549300V9QSIG4WX4GJ96

 
End of News EQS News Service

2406394  28.09.2026 CET/CEST

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