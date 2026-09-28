EQS-CMS: Deutsche Telekom AG: Release of a capital market information

EQS Post-admission Duties announcement: Deutsche Telekom AG / Announcement pursuant to Art. 5 (1) lit. b) and (3) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 in conjunction with Art. 2 (2) and (3) of Delegated Regulation (EU)No 2016/1052

Deutsche Telekom AG: Release of a capital market information



28.09.2026 / 14:29 CET/CEST

Dissemination of a Post-admission Duties announcement transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.



Announcement pursuant to Art. 5 (1) lit. b) and (3) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 in conjunction with Art. 2 (2) and (3) of Delegated Regulation (EU)No 2016/1052



Deutsche Telekom AG, Bonn, Germany

ISIN: DE0005557508

Bonn, September, 28, 2026

Share buy-back program – 7th Interim Notification

In the period from September 21, 2026 until, and including, September 25, 2026 Deutsche Telekom AG has purchased a number of 3,292,319 shares within the framework of its current share buy-back program which has been published by the announcement of August 10, 2026 pursuant to Art. 5 (1) lit. a) Regulation (EU) Nr.596/2014 and Art. 2 (1) Delegated Regulation (EU) Nr. 2016/1052. Date Total number

of shares Daily weighted

average price (€) Total purchase price without additional acquisition costs (€) 2026-09-21 635,400 27.3826 17,398,904 2026-09-22 640,200 27.1752 17,397,563 2026-09-23 683,450 26.7754 18,299,647 2026-09-24 653,169 27.1371 17,725,112 2026-09-25 680,100 26.9059 18,298,703 An overview of the underlying individual trades per day is published on the company website under: https://www.telekom.com/en/investor-relations/investor-relations/announcement-of-share-buy-back-2026-1100658.

The total number of shares purchased so far within the framework, the current share buy-back program from August 10, 2026 through, and including, September 25, 2026 amounts to 17,298,084 shares.

The purchase of shares was carried out exclusively on the electronic trading platform of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (Xetra) by a credit institution that has been commissioned by Deutsche Telekom AG.



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