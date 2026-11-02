EQS-CMS: Deutsche Telekom AG: Release of a capital market information

EQS Post-admission Duties announcement: Deutsche Telekom AG / Announcement pursuant to Art. 5 (1) lit. b) and (3) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 in conjunction with Art. 2 (2) and (3) of Delegated Regulation (EU)No 2016/1052

Deutsche Telekom AG: Release of a capital market information



02.11.2026 / 16:11 CET/CEST

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Announcement pursuant to Art. 5 (1) lit. b) and (3) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 in conjunction with Art. 2 (2) and (3) of Delegated Regulation (EU)No 2016/1052



Deutsche Telekom AG, Bonn, Germany

ISIN: DE0005557508

Bonn, November 2, 2026

Share buy-back program – 12th Interim Notification

In the period from October 26, 2026 until, and including, October 30, 2026 Deutsche Telekom AG has purchased a number of 6,017,201 shares within the framework of its current share buy-back program which has been published by the announcement of August 10, 2026 pursuant to Art. 5 (1) lit. a) Regulation (EU) Nr.596/2014 and Art. 2 (1) Delegated Regulation (EU) Nr. 2016/1052. Date Total number

of shares Daily weighted

average price (€) Total purchase price without additional acquisition costs (€) 2026-10-26 1,344,743 25.0925 33,742,964 2026-10-27 1,315,500 25.0095 32,899,997 2026-10-28 1,309,680 25.1205 32,899,816 2026-10-29 1,280,400 25.6946 32,899,366 2026-10-30 766,978 25.8955 19,861,279

An overview of the underlying individual trades per day is published on the company website under: https://www.telekom.com/en/investor-relations/investor-relations/announcement-of-share-buy-back-2026-1100658.

The total number of shares purchased so far within the framework, the current share buy-back program from August 10, 2026 through, and including, October 30, 2026 amounts to 44,155,725 shares.

The purchase of shares was carried out exclusively on the electronic trading platform of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (Xetra) by a credit institution that has been commissioned by Deutsche Telekom AG.



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