DHL Group Aktie
WKN: 555200 / ISIN: DE0005552004
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19.10.2026 15:31:01
EQS-CMS: DHL AG: Release of a capital market information
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EQS Post-admission Duties announcement: DHL AG
/ Announcement pursuant to section 5 para 3 of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 in conjunction with section 2 para 2 and 3 of the delegated regulation (EU) 2016/1052 of the commission
Announcement pursuant to section 5 para 3 of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 in conjunction with section 2 para 2 and 3 of the delegated regulation (EU) 2016/1052 of the commission
Information on share buyback program
19 October 2026
DHL AG, Bonn, Germany
In the time period from 12 October 2026 until and including 16 October 2026, a number of 92,401 shares were bought back within the framework of the share buyback program of DHL AG.
Shares were bought back as follows:
An overview of the underlying individual trades is published on the company website (https://group.dhl.com/en/investors/shares/share-buy-backs.html).
The total volume of shares which have been bought back within the framework of the share buyback program in the time period from 10 August 2026 until and including 16 October 2026 amounts to 3,065,978 shares.
Contact:
Martin Ziegenbalg
This announcement does not constitute, or form part of, an offer or any solicitation of an offer for securities in any jurisdiction.
19.10.2026 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|DHL AG
|Charles-de-Gaulle-Straße 20
|53113 Bonn
|Germany
|Internet:
|www.group.dhl.com
|LEI Code:
|8ER8GIG7CSMVD8VUFE78
|End of News
|EQS News Service
|
2418186 19.10.2026 CET/CEST
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15:31
|EQS-CMS: DHL AG: Veröffentlichung einer Kapitalmarktinformation (EQS Group)
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15:31
|EQS-CMS: DHL AG: Release of a capital market information (EQS Group)
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Analysen zu DHL Group (ex Deutsche Post)
|16:10
|DHL Group Kaufen
|DZ BANK
|08:58
|DHL Group Buy
|Deutsche Bank AG
|16.10.26
|DHL Group Overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|16.10.26
|DHL Group Outperform
|RBC Capital Markets
|15.10.26
|DHL Group Outperform
|RBC Capital Markets
|16:10
|DHL Group Kaufen
|DZ BANK
|08:58
|DHL Group Buy
|Deutsche Bank AG
|16.10.26
|DHL Group Overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|16.10.26
|DHL Group Outperform
|RBC Capital Markets
|15.10.26
|DHL Group Outperform
|RBC Capital Markets
|16:10
|DHL Group Kaufen
|DZ BANK
|08:58
|DHL Group Buy
|Deutsche Bank AG
|16.10.26
|DHL Group Overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|16.10.26
|DHL Group Outperform
|RBC Capital Markets
|15.10.26
|DHL Group Outperform
|RBC Capital Markets
|11.11.25
|DHL Group Sell
|UBS AG
|06.11.25
|DHL Group Sell
|UBS AG
|13.10.25
|DHL Group Sell
|UBS AG
|22.09.25
|DHL Group Underperform
|Merrill Lynch & Co., Inc.
|05.08.25
|DHL Group Sell
|UBS AG
|08.10.26
|DHL Group Hold
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
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|UBS AG
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|DHL Group Market-Perform
|Bernstein Research
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|DHL Group Hold
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|DHL Group Neutral
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Aktien in diesem Artikel
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|57,46
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