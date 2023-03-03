EQS-CMS: Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated: Release according to Article 50 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution

UNITED STATES

FORM 8-K/A

(Amendment No. 1)

CURRENT REPORT

Date of Report (Date of Earliest Event Reported): February 2, 2023

Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated

50 Executive Parkway, P.O. Box 2520 Hudson, Ohio 44236

Item 5.02. Departure of Directors or Certain Officers; Election of Directors; Appointment of Certain Officers; Compensatory Arrangements of Certain Officers.

On February 2, 2023, Diebold Nixdorf, Inc. (the Company) filed a Current Report on Form 8-K (the Original Filing) reporting, among other things, the election of Marjorie L. Bowen and Emanuel R. Pearlman to the Board of Directors of the Company (the Board). On the date of the Original Filing, the Board had not yet determined the Board committee assignments for Ms. Bowen and Mr. Pearlman.

The Company is filing this amendment to the Original Filing to report that on March 2, 2023, the Board assigned each of Ms. Bowen and Mr. Pearlman to the Boards Finance Committee, and appointed Mr. Pearlman to the Boards People and Compensation Committee.

