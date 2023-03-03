+++ Rückkehr der Zinsen ▪ 2023 optimales Marktumfeld für Zertifikate ▪ raiffeisenzertifikate.at ▪ in Zeichnung und handelbar +++-w-
03.03.2023 22:49:49

EQS-CMS: Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated: Release according to Article 50 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution

EQS Post-admission Duties announcement: Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated / Third country release according to Article 50 Para. 1, No. 2 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act]
Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated: Release according to Article 50 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution

03.03.2023 / 22:49 CET/CEST
Dissemination of a Post-admission Duties announcement according to Article 50 Para. 1, No. 2 WpHG transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

 

 

UNITED STATES

 

SECURITIES AND EXCHANGE COMMISSION

Washington, D.C. 20549

 

FORM 8-K

 

CURRENT REPORT

 

Pursuant to Section 13 or 15(d) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934

 

Date of Report (Date of Earliest Event Reported): MARCH 1, 2023

 

Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated

(Exact name of registrant as specified in its charter)

__________________________________________________________

 

                                   
Ohio   1-4879   34-0183970
(State or other jurisdiction of incorporation)   (Commission File Number)   (I.R.S. Employer Identification No.)
           
50 Executive Parkway, P.O. Box 2520        
Hudson, Ohio       44236
(Address of principal executive offices)       (Zip Code)

Registrant's telephone number, including area code: (330) 490-4000

Not Applicable

Former name or former address, if changed since last report

Check the appropriate box below if the Form 8-K filing is intended to simultaneously satisfy the filing obligation of the registrant under any of the following provisions:

      Written communications pursuant to Rule 425 under the Securities Act (17 CFR 230.425)

      Soliciting material pursuant to Rule 14a-12 under the Exchange Act (17 CFR 240.14a-12)

      Pre-commencement communications pursuant to Rule 14d-2(b) under the Exchange Act (17 CFR 240.14d-2(b))

      Pre-commencement communications pursuant to Rule 13e-4(c) under the Exchange Act (17 CFR 240.13e-4(c))

 

Securities registered pursuant to Section 12(b) of the Act:

 

                             
Title of each class   Trading Symbol   Name of each exchange on which registered
Common shares, $1.25 per value per share   DBD   New York Stock Exchange

 

Indicate by check mark whether the registrant is an emerging growth company as defined in Rule 405 of the Securities Act of 1933 (§230.405 of this chapter) or Rule 12b-2 of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 (§240.12b-2 of this chapter).

 

Emerging growth company 

 

If an emerging growth company, indicate by check mark if the registrant has elected not to use the extended transition period for complying with any new or revised financial accounting standards provided pursuant to Section 13(a) of the Exchange Act.

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Item 5.02. Departure of Directors or Certain Officers; Election of Directors; Appointment of Certain Officers; Compensatory Arrangements of Certain Officers.

 

On March 1, 2023, Lauren C. States advised Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated (the Company) that she would not seek re-election to the Board of Directors of the Company at the 2023 annual meeting of shareholders. Ms. Statess decision not to stand for re-election is not the result of any disagreement between Ms. States and the Company on any matter relating to the operations, policies or practices of the Company.

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

SIGNATURES

Pursuant to the requirements of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, the registrant has duly caused this report to be signed on its behalf by the undersigned hereunto duly authorized.

 

                       
       
    Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated
March 3, 2023 By: /s/ Jonathan B. Leiken
    Name: Jonathan B. Leiken
    Title: Executive Vice President, Chief Legal Officer and Secretary
       
       
       
       
       

 

 


03.03.2023 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.eqs-news.com
Language: English
Company: Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated
50 Executive Pkwy, P.O. Box 2520
44236 Hudson, OH
United States
Internet: www.dieboldnixdorf.com

 
End of News EQS News Service

1574847  03.03.2023 CET/CEST

Analysen zu Diebold Nixdorf Inc.mehr Analysen

Eintrag hinzufügen

Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Newssuche

GO

