EQS-CMS: Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated: Release according to Article 50 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution

Date of Report (Date of Earliest Event Reported): MARCH 1, 2023

Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated

Item 5.02. Departure of Directors or Certain Officers; Election of Directors; Appointment of Certain Officers; Compensatory Arrangements of Certain Officers.

On March 1, 2023, Lauren C. States advised Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated (the Company ) that she would not seek re-election to the Board of Directors of the Company at the 2023 annual meeting of shareholders. Ms. Statess decision not to stand for re-election is not the result of any disagreement between Ms. States and the Company on any matter relating to the operations, policies or practices of the Company.

