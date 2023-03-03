|
03.03.2023 22:49:49
EQS-CMS: Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated: Release according to Article 50 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution
EQS Post-admission Duties announcement: Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated
/ Third country release according to Article 50 Para. 1, No. 2 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act]
Date of Report (Date of Earliest Event Reported): MARCH 1, 2023
Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated
(Exact name of registrant as specified in its charter)
Item 5.02. Departure of Directors or Certain Officers; Election of Directors; Appointment of Certain Officers; Compensatory Arrangements of Certain Officers.
On March 1, 2023, Lauren C. States advised Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated (the Company) that she would not seek re-election to the Board of Directors of the Company at the 2023 annual meeting of shareholders. Ms. Statess decision not to stand for re-election is not the result of any disagreement between Ms. States and the Company on any matter relating to the operations, policies or practices of the Company.
|Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated
|50 Executive Pkwy, P.O. Box 2520
|44236 Hudson, OH
|United States
|Internet:
|www.dieboldnixdorf.com
