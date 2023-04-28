EQS-CMS: Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated: Release according to Article 50 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution

28.04.2023 21:50:31

Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated: Release according to Article 50 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution

28.04.2023
Contacts:

Media Relations      Investor Relations

Mike Jacobsen, APR      Chris Sikora

+1 330 490-4498      +1 330 490-4242 michael.jacobsen@dieboldnixdorf.com                                           christopher.sikora@dieboldnixdorf.com

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE:

April 27, 2023

 

Diebold Nixdorf Shareholders Elect Directors at Annual Meeting

 

HUDSON, Ohio Shareholders of Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated (NYSE: DBD) today elected its full slate of directors at the company's annual meeting. 

 

The following directors were elected to the companys board by shareholders:

  • Arthur F. Anton, lead independent director; retired chairman and chief executive officer, Swagelok Company
  • William A. (Bill) Borden, corporate vice president, worldwide financial services, Microsoft Corporation
  • Marjorie L. Bowen, public company director; retired managing director, Houlihan Lokey
  • Matthew Goldfarb, managing director and head of special situations, Antarctica Capital.
  • Octavio Marquez, chairman, president and chief executive officer, Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated
  • Emanuel R. Pearlman, chairman and chief executive officer, Liberation Investment Group
  • Kent M. Stahl, retired partner, chief investment strategist, Wellington Management Company

 

About Diebold Nixdorf

Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated (NYSE: DBD) is a world leader in enabling connected commerce. We automate, digitize and transform the way people bank and shop. As a partner to the majority of the worlds top 100 financial institutions and top 25 global retailers, our integrated solutions connect digital and physical channels conveniently, securely and efficiently for millions of consumers each day. The company has a presence in more than 100 countries with approximately 21,000 employees worldwide. Visit www.DieboldNixdorf.com for more information.

 

Language: English
Company: Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated
50 Executive Pkwy, P.O. Box 2520
44236 Hudson, OH
United States
Internet: www.dieboldnixdorf.com

 
