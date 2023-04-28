EQS-CMS: Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated: Release according to Article 50 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution

EQS Post-admission Duties announcement: Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated / Third country release according to Article 50 Para. 1, No. 2 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act]

Contacts: Media Relations Investor Relations Mike Jacobsen, APR Chris Sikora +1 330 490-4498 +1 330 490-4242 michael.jacobsen@dieboldnixdorf.com christopher.sikora@dieboldnixdorf.com DRAFT 4/27/23 FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE: April 27, 2023 Diebold Nixdorf Shareholders Elect Directors at Annual Meeting HUDSON, Ohio Shareholders of Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated (NYSE: DBD) today elected its full slate of directors at the company's annual meeting. The following directors were elected to the companys board by shareholders: Arthur F. Anton, lead independent director; retired chairman and chief executive officer, Swagelok Company

William A. (Bill) Borden, corporate vice president, worldwide financial services, Microsoft Corporation

Marjorie L. Bowen, public company director; retired managing director, Houlihan Lokey

Matthew Goldfarb, managing director and head of special situations, Antarctica Capital.

Octavio Marquez, chairman, president and chief executive officer, Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated

Emanuel R. Pearlman, chairman and chief executive officer, Liberation Investment Group

Kent M. Stahl, retired partner, chief investment strategist, Wellington Management Company About Diebold Nixdorf Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated (NYSE: DBD) is a world leader in enabling connected commerce. We automate, digitize and transform the way people bank and shop. As a partner to the majority of the worlds top 100 financial institutions and top 25 global retailers, our integrated solutions connect digital and physical channels conveniently, securely and efficiently for millions of consumers each day. The company has a presence in more than 100 countries with approximately 21,000 employees worldwide. Visit www.DieboldNixdorf.com for more information. Twitter: @DieboldNixdorf LinkedIn: www.linkedin.com/company/diebold Facebook: www.facebook.com/DieboldNixdorf YouTube: www.youtube.com/dieboldnixdorf DN-C ### PR_23-4096

