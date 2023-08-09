EQS-CMS: Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated: Release according to Article 50 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution

EQS Post-admission Duties announcement: Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated / Third country release according to Article 50 Para. 1, No. 2 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act]

Important Information: Diebold Nixdorfs currently outstanding common stock will be canceled upon emergence from the Chapter 11 restructuring process which is anticipated to occur on August 11, 2023, and holders thereof will not receive any compensation or recovery. In connection with that cancellation, Diebold Nixdorf's outstanding common stock will be delisted from the Frankfurt Stock Exchange on the same date. press release Media contact: Investor Contact: Mike Jacobsen, APR Chris Sikora +1 330 490-4498 +1 330 490-4242 michael.jacobsen@dieboldnixdorf.com christopher.sikora@dieboldnixdorf.com FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE: Aug. 9, 2023 Diebold Nixdorf Anticipates Emergence from Financial Restructuring on Aug. 11 and NYSE Relisting on Aug. 14; Company Reports 2023 Second Quarter Financial Results Please visit http://www.dieboldnixdorf.com/earnings for a presentation and additional content HUDSON, Ohio - Diebold Nixdorf (OTC:DBDQQ) today announced it has completed its financial restructuring and anticipates emerging from the related Chapter 11 and Chapter 15 proceedings on Friday, Aug. 11. The company also has received notice that new shares have been approved to relist on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) and anticipates shareholders can trade its newly issued common stock on Monday, Aug. 14 at the market open under the symbol DBD. In addition, Diebold Nixdorf today reported its second quarter 2023 financial results. Octavio Marquez, Diebold Nixdorf chairman, president and chief executive officer, said: "Today marks a pivotal moment for Diebold Nixdorf as our plan of reorganization has been confirmed by the relevant courts in the U.S. and the Netherlands and we anticipate emergence as a financially stronger company with a recapitalized balance sheet, enhanced liquidity and the foundation needed for long-term success. The support we have received from our banking and lending partners will help us form a stronger foundation, built on delivering best-in-class products and services to banks and retailers worldwide. We are excited about what we will be able to accomplish moving forward, as we deliver for our customers and create value for our stakeholders, focused on our strategy to position Diebold Nixdorf for success with continued investments in our people and products. We look forward to sharing more information about our operational strategy, performance targets and market profile with the broader investment community after emergence." Marquez continued, "From a business perspective, we performed well in the second quarter with results reflecting continued demand for our self-service and automation solutions in Banking and Retail, as well as the operational improvements we have implemented over the past year. We are very grateful to our customers for continuing to trust and support our company as we worked through our debt restructuring. They have stood by our side, maintaining trust in our relationship and valuing the industry-leading solutions we provide. In addition, we are thankful for the ongoing partnership with our suppliers during this time and are very proud of our employees, who remain focused on operational execution and delivered meaningful year-over-year improvements during the quarter." Key Quarterly Highlights Operational execution leads to year-over-year improvement across key financial metrics Total revenue of $922.2 million, representing an 8.3% increase from the prior-year period Gross profit of $225.2 million, a 40.0% improvement from the prior-year period; non-GAAP gross profit of $227.9 million improved 8.6% from the prior-year period Gross margin of 24.4% improved 550 bps from the prior-year period; non-GAAP gross margin of 24.8% was consistent with the prior-year period Business Highlights Banking Revenue growth primarily driven by continued demand for our market-leading DN Series® and integrated cash recycling solutions. Shipped ~14,700 units during the quarter. Won a service and support agreement valued at more than $8 million with one of the largest private banks in Turkey. Achieved a service renewal agreement for nearly $7 million with one of the two largest banks in Thailand. Secured an ATMaaS agreement valued at nearly $5 million with a major European financial institution's ATM operations in France.

Retail Retail checkout and service solutions, including self-checkout systems, generated consistent demand. Shipped ~7,300 SCO units during the quarter. Strong activity in services during the quarter, including a five-year, $24 million agreement with a major supermarket chain's operations located in Great Britain, and a three-year, $9 million agreement covering a major retailer's 1,500 stores in Spain. Significant EPOS wins during the period, including ~$12 million in total orders from two major supermarket chains, including an ~$8 million order with a new customer in the APAC region.

Overview Presentation and Upcoming Investor Conference call More information via a summary presentation on Diebold Nixdorf's second quarter 2023 earnings is available on the company's Investor Relations website at http://www.dieboldnixdorf.com/earnings. In addition, Diebold Nixdorf is planning to conduct an investor conference call on Monday, Aug. 14 at 8:00 a.m. ET in conjunction with its anticipated relisting on the NYSE. The call/webcast will be made available at www.dieboldnixdorf.com/earnings, and the company will provide dial-in information and more details in advance of the call/webcast. Anticipated Relisting on New York Stock Exchange Following Emergence from Chapter 11 Diebold Nixdorf today announced that following its planned emergence from Chapter 11 restructuring process on August 11, 2023, the common stock of the newly reorganized company is expected to commence trading on the New York Stock Exchange. Diebold Nixdorf expects trading to commence on August 14, 2023, under the symbol DBD. Diebold Nixdorfs currently outstanding common stock will be canceled upon emergence from the Chapter 11 restructuring process on August 11, 2023, and holders thereof will not receive any recovery. In connection with that cancellation, Diebold Nixdorfs outstanding common stock will be delisted from the Frankfurt Stock Exchange on the same date. About Diebold Nixdorf Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated (OTC:DBDQQ) automates, digitizes and transforms the way people bank and shop. As a partner to the majority of the worlds top 100 financial institutions and top 25 global retailers, our integrated solutions connect digital and physical channels conveniently, securely and efficiently for millions of consumers each day. The company has a presence in more than 100 countries with approximately 21,000 employees worldwide. Visit www.DieboldNixdorf.com for more information. Disclaimer This press release does not constitute an offer to sell or buy, nor the solicitation of an offer to sell or buy, any securities referred to herein. Any solicitation or offer will only be made pursuant to an offering memorandum and disclosure statement and only to such persons and in such jurisdictions as is permitted under applicable law. Non-GAAP Financial Measures and Other Information To supplement our condensed consolidated financial statements presented in accordance with GAAP, the company considers certain financial measures that are not prepared in accordance with GAAP, including Non-GAAP results, adjusted diluted earnings per share, free cash flow (use) and unlevered free cash flow (use), net debt, EBITDA, adjusted EBITDA and constant currency results. The company calculates constant currency by translating the prior year results at current year exchange rates. The company uses these Non-GAAP financial measures, in addition to GAAP financial measures, to evaluate our operating and financial performance and to compare such performance to that of prior periods and to the performance of our competitors. Also, the company uses these Non-GAAP financial measures in making operational and financial decisions and in establishing operational goals. The company also believes providing these Non-GAAP financial measures to investors, as a supplement to GAAP financial measures, helps investors evaluate our operating and financial performance and trends in our business, consistent with how management evaluates such performance and trends. The company also believes these Non-GAAP financial measures may be useful to investors in comparing its performance to the performance of other companies, although its Non-GAAP financial measures are specific to the company and the Non-GAAP financial measures of other companies may not be calculated in the same manner. We provide EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA because we believe that investors and securities analysts will find EBITDA and adjusted EBITDA to be useful measures for evaluating our operating performance and comparing our operating performance with that of similar companies that have different capital structures and for evaluating our ability to meet our future debt service, capital expenditure and working capital requirements. We consider free cash flow (use) to be a liquidity measure that provides useful information to management and investors about the amount of cash generated by the business that, after the purchase of property and equipment and capitalized software development, changes in cash of assets held for sale and the use of cash for M&A and the legal settlement for impaired cloud implementation costs, and excluding the use/proceeds of cash for the settlement of foreign exchange derivative instruments, can be used for debt servicing, strategic opportunities, including investing in the business, making strategic acquisitions, strengthening the balance sheet and paying dividends. Unlevered free cash flow (use) provides incremental visibility into the company's liquidity by excluding cash used for interest payments from free cash flow (use). For more information, please refer to the section, "Notes for Non-GAAP Measures." Forward-Looking Statements This press release contains statements that are not historical information and are "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements give current expectations or forecasts of future events and are not guarantees of future performance. These forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, projections, statements regarding the company's expected future performance (including expected results of operations and financial guidance), future financial condition, anticipated operating results, strategy plans, future liquidity and financial position. Statements can generally be identified as forward looking because they include words such as believes, anticipates, expects, intends, plans, will, estimates, potential, target, predict, project, seek, and variations thereof or could, should or words of similar meaning. Statements that describe the company's future plans, objectives or goals are also forward-looking statements, which reflect the current views of the company with respect to future events and are subject to assumptions, risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially. Although the company believes that these forward-looking statements are based upon reasonable assumptions regarding, among other things, the economy, its knowledge of its business, and key performance indicators that impact the company, these forward-looking statements involve risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed in or implied by the forward-looking statements. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date hereof. The factors that may affect the company's results include, among others: the ultimate outcome of the companys restructuring proceedings; the companys ability to have its new common stock listed on the NYSE; the overall impact of the global supply chain complexities on the company and its business, including delays in sourcing key components as well as longer transport times, especially for container ships and U.S. trucking, given the companys reliance on suppliers, subcontractors and availability of raw materials and other components; the companys ability to improve its operating performance and its cash, liquidity and financial position; the companys ability to generate sufficient cash or have sufficient access to capital resources to service its debt, which, if unsuccessful or insufficient, could force the company to reduce or delay investments and capital expenditures or to dispose of material assets or operations, seek additional debt or equity capital or restructure or refinance its indebtedness; the companys ability to comply with the covenants contained in the agreements governing its debt; the companys ability to successfully convert its backlog into sales, including our ability to overcome supply chain and liquidity challenges; the ultimate impact of infectious disease outbreaks and other public health emergencies, including further adverse effects to the companys supply chain, maintenance of increased order backlog, and the effects of any COVID-19 related cancellations; the company's ability to successfully meet its cost-reduction goals and continue to achieve benefits from its cost-reduction initiatives and other strategic initiatives; the success of the companys new products, including its DN Series line and EASY family of retail checkout solutions, and electronic vehicle charging service business; the impact of a cybersecurity breach or operational failure on the company's business; the companys ability to attract, retain and motivate key employees; the companys reliance on suppliers, subcontractors and availability of raw materials and other components; changes in the company's intention to further repatriate cash and cash equivalents and short-term investments residing in international tax jurisdictions, which could negatively impact foreign and domestic taxes; the company's success in divesting, reorganizing or exiting non-core and/or non-accretive businesses and its ability to successfully manage acquisitions, divestitures, and alliances; the ultimate outcome of the appraisal proceedings initiated in connection with the implementation of the Domination and Profit Loss Transfer Agreement with the former Diebold Nixdorf AG (which was dismissed in the companys favor at the lower court level in May 2022) and the merger/squeeze-out; the impact of market and economic conditions, including the bankruptcies, restructuring or consolidations of financial institutions, which could reduce the companys customer base and/or adversely affect its customers' ability to make capital expenditures, as well as adversely impact the availability and cost of credit; the impact of competitive pressures, including pricing pressures and technological developments; changes in political, economic or other factors such as currency exchange rates, Inflation rates (including the impact of possible currency devaluations in countries experiencing high inflation rates), recessionary or expansive trends, hostilities or conflicts (including the war between Russia and Ukraine and the tension between the U.S. and China), disruption in energy supply, taxes and regulations and laws affecting the worldwide business in each of the company's operations; the company's ability to maintain effective internal controls; unanticipated litigation, claims or assessments, as well as the outcome/impact of any current/pending litigation, claims or assessments; the effect of changes in law and regulations or the manner of enforcement in the U.S. and internationally and the companys ability to comply with applicable laws and regulations; and and other factors included in the companys filings with the SEC, including its Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2022. Except to the extent required by applicable law or regulation, the company undertakes no obligation to update these forward-looking statements to reflect future events or circumstances or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events. You should consider these factors carefully in evaluating forward-looking statements and are cautioned not to place undue reliance on such statements. Summary Financial Results Three months ended June 30, 2023 June 30, 2022 % Change ($ in millions, except per share data) GAAP Non-GAAP1 GAAP Non-GAAP1 GAAP Non-GAAP Total net sales $ 922.2 $ 917.3 $ 851.7 $ 846.0 8.3 8.4 Gross profit $ 225.2 $ 227.9 $ 160.8 $ 209.9 40.0 8.6 Operating (loss) profit $ (3.9) $ 69.9 $ (91.5) $ 52.3 95.7 33.7 Operating margin (0.4) % 7.6 % (10.7) % 6.2 % 1,030 bps 140 bps Net (loss) income $ (677.3) $ 20.8 $ (199.1) $ 31.6 (240.2) (34.2) Diluted (loss) income per share2 $ (8.46) $ 0.26 $ (2.52) $ 0.38 (235.7) (31.6) Adjusted EBITDA $ 84.3 $ 70.9 GAAP total net sales increased 8.3%, or $70.5 million YoY, primarily due to strong banking unit volume GAAP operating loss improved by $87.6 million due primarily to increased sales and reduced operating expenses resulting from cost savings measures. ($ in millions) Q2 2023 Q2 2022 YTD 6/30/2023 YTD 6/30/2022 TTM 6/30/2023 (non-GAAP) Net cash used by operating activities (GAAP measure) $ (241.7) $ (80.4) $ (337.6) $ (306.6) $ (418.9) Excluding the impact of changes in cash of assets held for sale (0.7) 5.8 3.4 7.6 Excluding the use of cash for the settlement of foreign exchange derivative instruments 0.7 0.7 (0.1) Excluding the use of cash for the legal settlement related to the impaired cloud-based ERP implementation fees 5.0 5.0 11.2 Capital expenditures (5.5) (4.1) (11.2) (8.1) (27.5) Capitalized software development (5.4) (9.8) (10.8) (17.4) (22.1) Free cash flow (use) (Non-GAAP measure) $ (253.3) $ (88.6) $ (353.8) $ (323.0) $ (449.8) Add back: cash interest $ 19.6 $ 27.9 $ 45.1 $ 86.5 $ 190.2 Unlevered free cash flow (use) (Non-GAAP measure) $ (233.7) $ (60.7) $ (308.7) $ (236.5) $ (259.6) Free cash use of $253.3 million in the quarter was unfavorable by $164.7 million versus the prior year quarter reflecting a substantial increase in cash used by operating activities to restore payment terms with suppliers. 1 - See Note 1 below for GAAP to Non-GAAP adjustments to net sales, gross profit and operating expenses, which include selling and administrative expense, research, development and engineering expense, gain/loss on sale of assets, net, and impairment of assets; Note 2 for adjusted EBITDA; and Note 3 for adjusted net income/loss and adjusted EPS. 2 - Diluted (loss) income per share attributable to Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated.

Financial Results of Operations and Segments Revenue Summary by Reportable Segment & Business Line - Unaudited Three months ended June 30, ($ in millions) 2023 2022 2022 in CC3 % Change % Change in CC Banking Services $ 400.2 $ 389.3 $ 389.6 2.8 % 2.7 % Products 264.7 200.9 201.3 31.8 % 31.5 % Total Banking Revenue $ 664.9 $ 590.2 $ 590.9 12.7 % 12.5 % ATM Units Sold 14,659 10,298 42.3 % Retail Services $ 137.8 $ 136.1 $ 136.5 1.2 % 1.0 % Products 119.5 125.4 127.5 (4.7) % (6.3) % Total Retail Revenue $ 257.3 $ 261.5 $ 264.0 (1.6) % (2.5) % SCO Units Sold4 7,346 5,422 35.5 % ePOS Units Sold 23,338 26,004 (10.3) % Total by Business Line Services $ 538.0 $ 525.4 $ 526.1 2.4 % 2.3 % Products 384.2 326.3 328.8 17.7 % 16.8 % Total Revenue $ 922.2 $ 851.7 $ 854.9 8.3 % 7.9 % Six months ended June 30, ($ in millions) 2023 2022 2022 in CC3 % Change % Change in CC Banking Services $ 781.3 $ 772.9 $ 765.1 1.1 % 2.1 % Products 476.5 380.0 375.4 25.4 % 26.9 % Total Banking Revenue $ 1,257.8 $ 1,152.9 $ 1,140.5 9.1 % 10.3 % ATM Units Sold 27,162 20,042 35.5 % Retail Services $ 273.1 $ 278.7 $ 270.8 (2.0) % 0.8 % Products 249.4 249.9 246.7 (0.2) % 1.1 % Total Retail Revenue $ 522.5 $ 528.6 $ 517.5 (1.2) % 0.9 % SCO Units Sold4 15,249 12,599 21.0 % ePOS Units Sold 46,447 60,441 (23.2) % Total by Business Line Services $ 1,054.4 $ 1,051.6 $ 1,035.9 0.3 % 1.8 % Products 725.9 629.9 622.1 15.2 % 16.7 % Total Revenue $ 1,780.3 $ 1,681.5 $ 1,658.0 5.9 % 7.4 % 3 - The company calculates constant currency by translating the prior-year period results at current year exchange rates. 4 - Prior year SCO Units Sold has been revised to include the sale of kiosks, which are similar in price to SCO devices. This change is consistent with how management is analyzing the business. 2023 SCO Units Sold are also inclusive of kiosks and include a minor adjustment to the first quarter units reported.

GAAP and Non-GAAP Profit/Loss Summary - Unaudited Three months ended June 30, 2023 June 30, 2022 Change ($ in millions) GAAP Non-GAAP5,6 GAAP Non-GAAP5,6 GAAP Non-GAAP Services $ 538.0 $ 535.5 $ 525.4 $ 524.6 $ 12.6 $ 10.9 Products 384.2 381.8 326.3 321.4 57.9 60.4 Total net sales $ 922.2 $ 917.3 $ 851.7 $ 846.0 $ 70.5 $ 71.3 Services $ 149.9 $ 153.8 $ 150.3 $ 158.7 $ (0.4) $ (4.9) Products 75.3 74.1 10.5 51.2 64.8 22.9 Total gross profit $ 225.2 $ 227.9 $ 160.8 $ 209.9 $ 64.4 $ 18.0 Services 27.9 % 28.7 % 28.6 % 30.3 % (70) bps (160) bps Products 19.6 % 19.4 % 3.2 % 15.9 % 1,640 bps 350 bps Total gross margin 24.4 % 24.8 % 18.9 % 24.8 % 550 bps bps Operating expenses $ 229.1 $ 158.0 $ 252.3 $ 157.6 $ (23.2) $ 0.4 Operating (loss) profit $ (3.9) $ 69.9 $ (91.5) $ 52.3 $ 87.6 $ 17.6 Operating margin (0.4) % 7.6 % (10.7) % 6.2 % 1,030 bps 140 bps Six months ended June 30, 2023 June 30, 2022 Change ($ in millions) GAAP Non-GAAP5,6 GAAP Non-GAAP5,6 GAAP Non-GAAP Services $ 1,054.4 $ 1,049.8 $ 1,051.6 $ 1,048.1 $ 2.8 $ 1.7 Products 725.9 720.8 629.9 622.3 96.0 98.5 Total net sales $ 1,780.3 $ 1,770.6 $ 1,681.5 $ 1,670.4 $ 98.8 $ 100.2 Services $ 303.3 $ 308.4 $ 302.3 $ 312.1 $ 1.0 $ (3.7) Products 131.2 128.9 43.8 83.8 87.4 45.1 Total gross profit $ 434.5 $ 437.3 $ 346.1 $ 395.9 $ 88.4 $ 41.4 Services 28.8 % 29.4 % 28.7 % 29.8 % 10 bps (40) bps Products 18.1 % 17.9 % 7.0 % 13.5 % 1,110 bps 440 bps Total gross margin 24.4 % 24.7 % 20.6 % 23.7 % 380 bps 100 bps Operating expenses $ 440.5 $ 317.4 $ 521.0 $ 344.5 $ (80.5) $ (27.1) Operating profit (loss) $ (6.0) $ 119.9 $ (174.9) $ 51.4 $ 168.9 $ 68.5 Operating margin (0.3) % 6.8 % (10.4) % 3.1 % 1,010 bps 370 bps 5 - See Note 1 below for GAAP to Non-GAAP adjustments to net sales, gross profit and operating expenses, which include selling and administrative expense, research, development and engineering expense, gain/loss on sales of assets, net, and impairment of assets. 6 - Excludes the results of the non-core European retail business that is held for sale. As the exclusion of the non-core European retail business from the Non-GAAP results began in the second quarter of 2022, the first quarter 2022 has been revised for comparability. Refer to Note 1 below for further information.

Profit/Loss Summary by Segment - Unaudited Three months ended June 30, 2023 June 30, 2022 Banking Retail6 Banking Retail6 ($ in millions) Services $ 400.2 $ 135.3 $ 389.3 $ 135.3 Products 264.7 117.1 200.9 120.5 Total net sales $ 664.9 $ 252.4 $ 590.2 $ 255.8 Services $ 111.8 $ 41.9 $ 117.7 $ 41.0 Products 52.9 21.3 29.8 21.4 Total gross profit $ 164.7 $ 63.2 $ 147.5 $ 62.4 Services 27.9 % 31.0 % 30.2 % 30.3 % Products 20.0 % 18.2 % 14.8 % 17.8 % Total gross margin 24.8 % 25.0 % 25.0 % 24.4 % Segment operating expenses $ 62.3 $ 31.1 $ 67.0 $ 27.8 Operating profit $ 102.4 $ 32.1 $ 80.5 $ 34.6 Operating margin 15.4 % 12.7 % 13.6 % 13.5 % Segment operating profit $ 134.5 $ 115.1 Corporate charges7 64.6 62.8 Consolidated Non-GAAP operating profit $ 69.9 $ 52.3 Six months ended June 30, 2023 June 30, 2022 Banking Retail6 Banking Retail6 ($ in millions) Services $ 781.3 $ 268.5 $ 772.9 $ 275.2 Products 476.5 244.3 380.0 242.3 Total net sales $ 1,257.8 $ 512.8 $ 1,152.9 $ 517.5 Services $ 224.3 $ 84.0 $ 230.2 $ 81.9 Products 81.2 47.7 43.1 40.7 Total gross profit $ 305.5 $ 131.7 $ 273.3 $ 122.6 Services 28.7 % 31.3 % 29.8 % 29.8 % Products 17.0 % 19.5 % 11.3 % 16.8 % Total gross margin 24.3 % 25.7 % 23.7 % 23.7 % Segment operating expenses $ 123.2 $ 60.6 $ 147.1 $ 63.8 Operating profit $ 182.3 $ 71.1 $ 126.2 $ 58.8 Operating margin 14.5 % 13.9 % 10.9 % 11.4 % Segment operating profit $ 253.4 $ 185.0 Corporate charges7 133.5 133.6 Consolidated Non-GAAP operating profit $ 119.9 $ 51.4 6 - Excludes the results of the non-core European retail business that is held for sale. Refer to Note 1 below for further information. 7 - Corporate charges are not reflected in the segment operating results, as these expenses are managed separately and not included in the segment results used to manage the business and assess performance. The unassigned corporate charges consist primarily of finance, IT, HR and legal expenditures. DIEBOLD NIXDORF, INCORPORATED AND SUBSIDIARIES (DEBTOR-IN-POSSESSION) CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS - UNAUDITED (in millions, except per share amounts) Q2 2023 Q2 2022 YTD 6/30/2023 YTD 6/30/2022 Net sales Services $ 538.0 $ 525.4 $ 1,054.4 $ 1,051.6 Products 384.2 326.3 725.9 629.9 Total 922.2 851.7 1,780.3 1,681.5 Cost of sales Services 388.1 375.1 751.1 749.3 Products 308.9 315.8 594.7 586.1 Total 697.0 690.9 1,345.8 1,335.4 Gross profit 225.2 160.8 434.5 346.1 Gross margin 24.4 % 18.9 % 24.4 % 20.6 % Operating expenses Selling and administrative expense 201.0 213.8 384.8 394.8 Research, development and engineering expense 25.4 33.1 51.8 65.4 Loss on sale of assets, net 0.9 1.2 0.2 Impairment of assets 1.8 5.4 2.7 60.6 Total 229.1 252.3 440.5 521.0 Percent of net sales 24.8 % 29.6 % 24.7 % 31.0 % Operating loss (3.9) (91.5) (6.0) (174.9) Operating margin (0.4) % (10.7) % (0.3) % (10.4) % Other income (expense) Interest income 3.3 1.0 5.0 2.3 Interest expense (69.7) (49.6) (151.6) (97.7) Foreign exchange gain (loss), net 1.5 2.3 (9.1) (2.4) Reorganization items, net (636.2) (636.2) Miscellaneous, net 3.5 4.6 6.1 7.2 Total other income (expense) (697.6) (41.7) (785.8) (90.6) Loss before taxes (701.5) (133.2) (791.8) (265.5) Income tax (benefit) expense (24.8) 64.2 (3.7) 115.1 Equity in loss of unconsolidated subsidiaries (0.6) (1.7) (0.7) (2.4) Net loss (677.3) (199.1) (788.8) (383.0) Net income (loss) attributable to noncontrolling interests (0.2) 0.1 (0.6) (0.7) Net loss attributable to Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated $ (677.1) $ (199.2) $ (788.2) $ (382.3) Basic and diluted weighted-average shares outstanding 80.0 79.0 79.7 78.9 Basic and diluted loss per share attributable to Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated $ (8.46) $ (2.52) $ (9.89) $ (4.85) DIEBOLD NIXDORF, INCORPORATED AND SUBSIDIARIES (DEBTOR-IN-POSSESSION) CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS - UNAUDITED (in millions) 6/30/2023 12/31/2022 ASSETS Current assets Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash $ 541.8 $ 319.1 Short-term investments 11.0 24.6 Trade receivables, less allowances for doubtful accounts 655.9 612.2 Inventories 648.3 588.1 Other current assets 279.3 226.9 Total current assets 2,136.3 1,770.9 Securities and other investments 7.0 7.6 Property, plant and equipment, net 119.1 120.7 Goodwill 713.4 702.3 Customer relationships, net 181.7 213.6 Other assets 248.0 249.9 Total assets $ 3,405.5 $ 3,065.0 LIABILITIES AND EQUITY Current liabilities Notes payable8 $ 1,251.9 $ 24.0 Accounts payable 504.1 611.6 Deferred revenue 416.8 453.2 Other current liabilities9 916.9 516.1 Total current liabilities 3,089.7 1,604.9 Long-term debt 4.4 2,585.8 Long-term liabilities 201.8 245.4 Liabilities subject to compromise 2,240.2 Total Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated shareholders' equity (deficit) (2,135.4) (1,380.9) Noncontrolling interests 4.8 9.8 Total equity (deficit) (2,130.6) (1,371.1) Total liabilities and deficit $ 3,405.5 $ 3,065.0 8 - 2023 includes the DIP Facility 9 - 2023 includes premiums related to DIP Facility DIEBOLD NIXDORF, INCORPORATED AND SUBSIDIARIES (DEBTOR-IN-POSSESSION) CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS - UNAUDITED (in millions) YTD 6/30/2023 YTD 6/30/2022 Cash flow from operating activities Net loss $ (788.8) $ (383.0) Adjustments to reconcile net loss to cash flow used by operating activities: Depreciation and amortization 24.8 29.1 Amortization of Wincor Nixdorf purchase accounting intangible assets 35.7 36.1 Amortization of deferred financing costs into interest expense 21.8 8.3 Reorganization items (non-cash) 541.6 Reorganization items (debt make whole premium) 91.0 Share-based compensation 2.1 6.9 Loss on sale of assets, net 1.2 0.1 Deferred income taxes (29.5) 130.4 Impairment of assets 2.7 60.6 Other 1.5 1.7 Changes in certain assets and liabilities Trade receivables (30.4) (4.3) Inventories (43.2) (136.0) Accounts payable (118.1) 46.0 Income taxes (7.7) (45.1) Deferred revenue (50.1) 24.0 Warranty liability (2.9) (2.8) Sales tax and net value added tax (28.5) (26.0) Accrued salaries, wages and commissions 21.3 (45.0) Restructuring accrual (29.9) 40.1 Accrued interest 32.9 (0.4) Pension and post retirement benefits 0.5 (9.9) Certain other assets and liabilities 14.4 (37.4) Net cash used by operating activities (337.6) (306.6) Cash flow from investing activities Capital expenditures (11.2) (8.1) Capitalized software development (10.8) (17.4) Proceeds from divestitures, net of cash divested 10.5 Net short-term investment activity 15.4 8.1 Net cash used by investing activities (6.6) (6.9) Cash flow from financing activities Revolving credit facility borrowings, net 192.0 Repayment of ABL credit agreement, net (188.3) Debt issuance costs (3.8) Receipt of DIP financing 1,250.0 Borrowings - FILO 58.9 Repayments - FILO (58.9) Repayment of superpriority term loan (400.6) Other debt borrowings 2.1 1.9 Other debt repayments (2.1) (7.9) Debt make whole premium (91.0) Other (2.9) (5.7) Net cash provided by financing activities 563.4 180.3 Effect of exchange rate changes on cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash 0.9 (5.5) Change in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash 220.1 (138.7) Add: Cash included in assets held for sale at beginning of period 2.8 3.1 Less: Cash included in assets held for sale at end of period 0.2 3.4 Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at the beginning of the period 319.1 388.9 Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at the end of the period $ 541.8 $ 249.9 Notes for Non-GAAP Measures To supplement our condensed consolidated financial statements presented in accordance with GAAP, the company utilizes certain financial measures that are not prepared in accordance with GAAP, including Non-GAAP results, EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA, adjusted earnings per share, free cash flow (use) and net debt. Profit and loss summary ($ in millions): Three months ended June 30, 2023 compared to three months ended June 30, 2022 Q2 2023 Q2 2022 Net Sales Gross Profit % of Sales OPEX OP % of Sales Net Sales Gross Profit % of Sales OPEX OP % of Sales GAAP results $ 922.2 $ 225.2 24.4 % $ 229.1 $ (3.9) (0.4) % $ 851.7 $ 160.8 18.9 % $ 252.3 $ (91.5) (10.7) % Restructuring and transition - personnel 3.6 (0.4) 4.0 12.8 (51.7) 64.5 Transformation - other 0.3 (14.3) 14.6 0.3 (13.5) 13.8 Refinancing related costs (30.5) 30.5 Held for sale non-core European retail business (4.9) (1.2) (4.1) 2.9 (5.7) 0.5 (4.8) 5.3 Amortization of Wincor Nixdorf purchase accounting intangible assets (non-cash) (18.0) 18.0 (17.6) 17.6 Non-routine income/expense: Legal/deal expense (2.8) 2.8 (0.8) 0.8 Crisis in Ukraine costs (1.2) 1.2 Inventory charge for legacy products 34.4 34.4 Other 0.8 (0.8) 1.1 0.3 0.8 Other impairment (1.8) 1.8 (5.4) 5.4 Non-routine (income) expenses, net (3.8) 3.8 35.5 (7.1) 42.6 Non-GAAP results $ 917.3 $ 227.9 24.8 % $ 158.0 $ 69.9 7.6 % $ 846.0 $ 209.9 24.8 % $ 157.6 $ 52.3 6.2 % Q2 2023 Q2 2022 Services Products Total Services Products Total GAAP Gross profit $ 149.9 $ 75.3 $ 225.2 $ 150.3 $ 10.5 $ 160.8 Restructuring and transition - personnel 3.6 3.6 4.4 8.4 12.8 Transformation - other 0.3 0.3 0.3 0.3 Held for sale non-core European retail business 0.4 (1.6) (1.2) 2.9 (2.4) 0.5 Non-routine income/expense: Inventory charge for legacy products 34.4 34.4 Other (0.1) 0.1 1.1 1.1 Non-routine (income) expenses, net (0.1) 0.1 1.1 34.4 35.5 Non-GAAP Gross profit $ 153.8 $ 74.1 $ 227.9 $ 158.7 $ 51.2 $ 209.9

Six months ended June 30, 2023 compared to six months ended June 30, 2022 YTD 6/30/2023 YTD 6/30/2022 Net Sales Gross Profit % of Sales OPEX OP % of Sales Net Sales Gross Profit % of Sales OPEX OP % of Sales GAAP results $ 1,780.3 $ 434.5 24.4 % $ 440.5 $ (6.0) (0.3) % $ 1,681.5 $ 346.1 20.6 % $ 521.0 $ (174.9) (10.4) % Restructuring and transition - personnel 4.2 (7.6) 11.8 12.8 (51.7) 64.5 Transformation - other 0.6 (21.2) 21.8 0.3 (13.5) 13.8 Refinancing related costs (44.6) 44.6 Held for sale non-core European retail business (9.7) (1.8) (8.4) 6.6 (11.1) 1.4 (10.3) 11.7 Amortization of Wincor Nixdorf purchase accounting intangible assets (non-cash) (35.7) 35.7 (36.1) 36.1 Non-routine income/expense: Crisis in Ukraine costs (2.5) 2.5 Legal/deal expense (3.0) 3.0 (1.9) 1.9 North America ERP impairment (38.4) 38.4 Inventory charge for legacy products 34.4 34.4 Russia/Ukraine impairment (16.8) 16.8 Other (0.2) 0.1 (0.3) 0.9 0.1 0.8 Other impairment (2.7) 2.7 (5.4) 5.4 Non-routine (income) expenses, net (0.2) (5.6) 5.4 35.3 (64.9) 100.2 Non-GAAP results $ 1,770.6 $ 437.3 24.7 % $ 317.4 $ 119.9 6.8 % $ 1,670.4 $ 395.9 23.7 % $ 344.5 $ 51.4 3.1 % YTD 6/30/2023 YTD 6/30/2022 Services Products Total Services Products Total GAAP Gross Profit $ 303.3 $ 131.2 $ 434.5 $ 302.3 $ 43.8 $ 346.1 Restructuring - personnel 4.2 4.2 4.4 8.0 12.4 Restructuring and transformation - other 0.6 0.6 0.7 0.7 Held for sale non-core European retail business 1.2 (3.0) (1.8) 4.5 (3.1) 1.4 Other (0.3) 0.1 (0.2) 0.9 0.9 Inventory charge for legacy products 34.4 34.4 Non-routine expenses, net (0.3) 0.1 (0.2) 0.9 34.4 35.3 Non-GAAP Gross Profit $ 308.4 $ 128.9 $ 437.3 $ 312.1 $ 83.8 $ 395.9 Restructuring and transition - personnel expenses incurred during 2023 and 2022 relate to the cost savings initiative focused on operational simplification and automation of processes, and include severance and payroll of employees transitioning out of the organization. Costs of third-parties assisting with the execution of the program are categorized as Transformation - other. Refinancing related costs incurred in the first six months of 2023 are advisor fees for the Company's ongoing restructuring process to optimize the capital structure that do not qualify for capitalization. Held for sale non-core European retail business amounts are the results of a majority-owned business that the company is committed to sell, that are excluded from the metrics used to evaluate the core business and assign resources. Amortization of Wincor Nixdorf purchase accounting intangible assets (non-cash) expense is taken against the intangible assets established in purchase accounting as management believes that this is useful information. Legal/deal expense primarily relates to third-party expenses and fees paid by the company for M&A activity. Crisis in Ukraine costs primarily relate to humanitarian efforts for our employees and their families, as well as expenses incurred in connection with the economic sanctions levied and steps taken to-date to liquidate our Russian distribution subsidiary. North America ERP impairment was the result of the decision made by management to indefinitely suspend ERP implementation. Inventory charge for legacy products relates to excess and obsolete inventory as a result of a decision to streamline the Company's product portfolio. Russia/Ukraine impairment relates to the charges taken against trade receivables from customers in the region that are doubtful to be collected, inventory specific to customers in the region and various other assets not recoverable. Reconciliation of GAAP net loss to EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA (Non-GAAP measures) ($ in millions): Q2 2023 Q2 2022 YTD 6/30/2023 YTD 6/30/2022 TTM 6/30/2023 (non-GAAP) Net loss $ (677.3) $ (199.1) $ (788.8) $ (383.0) $ (991.4) Income tax expense (24.8) 64.2 (3.7) 115.1 30.4 Interest income (3.3) (1.0) (5.0) (2.3) (12.7) Interest expense 69.7 49.6 151.6 97.7 253.1 Loss on refinancing 32.1 Depreciation and amortization 31.1 32.2 60.5 65.2 121.3 EBITDA (604.6) (54.1) (585.4) (107.3) (567.2) Share-based compensation 0.8 5.2 2.1 6.9 8.6 Amortization of cloud-based software implementation costs 0.8 0.5 1.7 1.0 3.2 Foreign exchange loss, net (1.5) (2.3) 9.1 2.4 14.5 Miscellaneous gain, net (3.5) (4.6) (6.1) (7.2) (1.1) Equity in loss of unconsolidated subsidiaries 0.6 1.7 0.7 2.4 (3.9) Restructuring and transformation expenses 18.6 77.5 33.6 77.5 79.5 Refinancing related costs 30.5 44.6 76.6 Non-routine (income) expense, net 3.8 42.6 5.4 100.2 59.6 Held for sale non-core European retail business 2.6 4.4 6.2 9.9 21.7 Reorganization items, net 636.2 636.2 636.2 Adjusted EBITDA $ 84.3 $ 70.9 $ 148.1 $ 85.8 $ 327.7 Adjusted EBITDA as a % of revenue 9.2 % 8.3 % 8.4 % 5.1 % 9.3 %

The company defines EBITDA as net loss excluding income tax benefit/expense, net interest expense, and depreciation and amortization expense. Adjusted EBITDA is EBITDA excluding the effects of the following items: share-based compensation, amortization of cloud-based software implementation costs, foreign exchange gain/loss net, miscellaneous net, equity in earnings of unconsolidated subsidiaries, restructuring and transformation expenses, refinancing related costs, non-routine expenses, the adjusted EBITDA loss of our held for sale non-core European retail business, and reorganization items, net as outlined in Note 1 of the Non-GAAP measures. The company defines EBITDA as net loss excluding income tax benefit/expense, net interest expense, and depreciation and amortization expense. Adjusted EBITDA is EBITDA excluding the effects of the following items: share-based compensation, amortization of cloud-based software implementation costs, foreign exchange gain/loss net, miscellaneous net, equity in earnings of unconsolidated subsidiaries, restructuring and transformation expenses, refinancing related costs, non-routine expenses, the adjusted EBITDA loss of our held for sale non-core European retail business, and reorganization items, net as outlined in Note 1 of the Non-GAAP measures. The company excluded the amortization of Wincor Nixdorf purchase accounting intangible assets from non-routine expenses, net in the Adjusted EBITDA reconciliation. Deferred financing fee amortization is included in interest expense; as a result, the company excluded from the depreciation and amortization caption. Depreciation and amortization expense was excluded from Held for sale non-core European retail business. Amortization of cloud-based software implementation represents amortization of capitalized implementation costs related to cloud-based software arrangements that are included in selling and administrative expenses but are not considered GAAP depreciation and amortization. Reorganization items, net includes all income, expenses, gains, or losses that are incurred or realized as a result of the bankruptcy proceedings. Additionally, $0.8 of restructuring-related share-based compensation activity was excluded from restructuring and transformation expenses for the three and six months ended June 30, 2022 These are Non-GAAP financial measures used by management to enhance the understanding of our operating results. EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA are key measures we use to evaluate our operational performance. We provide EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA because we believe that investors and securities analysts will find EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA to be useful measures for evaluating our operating performance and comparing our operating performance with that of similar companies that have different capital structures and for evaluating our ability to meet our future debt service, capital expenditures, and working capital requirements. However, EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA should not be considered as alternatives to net income as a measure of operating results or as alternatives to cash flows from operating activities as a measure of liquidity in accordance with GAAP. Reconciliation of GAAP net loss and net loss attributable to Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated to Non-GAAP net income (loss) and net income (loss) attributable to Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated, and diluted GAAP EPS to Non-GAAP EPS ($ in millions, except per share data): Q2 2023 Q2 2022 YTD 6/30/2023 YTD 6/30/2022 $ per share $ per share $ per share $ per share Net loss $ (677.3) $ (8.47) $ (199.1) $ (2.52) $ (788.8) $ (9.90) $ (383.0) $ (4.85) Net income (loss) attributable to noncontrolling interests (0.2) (0.01) 0.1 (0.6) (0.01) (0.7) Net loss attributable to Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated $ (677.1) $ (8.46) $ (199.2) $ (2.52) $ (788.2) $ (9.89) $ (382.3) $ (4.85) Restructuring and transformation expenses 18.6 0.23 78.3 0.99 33.6 0.42 78.3 0.99 Refinancing related costs 30.5 0.38 44.6 0.56 Held for sale non-core European retail business 2.9 0.04 5.3 0.07 6.6 0.08 11.7 0.15 Amortization of Wincor Nixdorf purchase accounting intangible assets (non-cash) 18.0 0.23 17.6 0.22 35.7 0.45 36.1 0.46 Non-routine (income) expense: Crisis in Ukraine costs 1.2 0.02 2.5 0.03 Legal/deal expense 2.8 0.04 0.8 0.01 3.0 0.04 1.9 0.02 Other (0.8) (0.01) 0.8 0.01 (0.3) 0.8 0.01 North America ERP Impairment 38.4 0.49 Inventory charge for legacy products 34.4 0.44 34.4 0.44 Russia/Ukraine Impairment 16.8 0.21 Other Impairment 1.8 0.02 5.4 0.07 2.7 0.03 5.4 0.07 Non-routine (income) expense, net 3.8 0.05 42.6 0.55 5.4 0.08 100.2 1.27 Change in valuation allowance 127.4 1.61 127.4 1.61 Reorganization items, net 636.2 7.95 636.2 7.98 Tax impact (inclusive of allocation of discrete tax items) (12.1) (0.15) (40.5) (0.51) (20.3) (0.26) (66.4) (0.84) Total adjusted net income (loss) (Non-GAAP measure) $ 20.8 $ 0.26 $ 31.6 $ 0.38 $ (46.4) $ (0.58) $ (95.0) $ (1.22) Net income (loss) attributable to noncontrolling interests (0.2) 0.1 (0.6) (0.01) (0.7) (0.01) Total adjusted net income (loss) attributable to Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated (Non-GAAP measure) $ 21.0 $ 0.26 $ 31.5 $ 0.38 $ (45.8) $ (0.57) $ (94.3) $ (1.21) Refer to Note 1 for additional information on non-routine (income) expense for the periods presented. Net debt is calculated as follows ($ in millions): June 30, 2023 December 31,

2022 June 30, 2022 Cash, cash equivalents, restricted cash and short-term investments (GAAP measure) $ 552.8 $ 343.7 $ 281.3 Cash included in assets held for sale 0.2 2.8 3.4 Debt instruments (1,256.3) (2,609.8) (2,422.5) Debt instruments subject to compromise (2,160.3) Net debt (Non-GAAP measure) $ (2,863.6) $ (2,263.3) $ (2,137.8) We believe that cash, cash equivalents and short-term investments on the balance sheet that net cash against outstanding debt, presented as net debt above, is a meaningful measure. PR_23-4106

