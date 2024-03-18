|
18.03.2024 11:07:47
EQS-CMS: Dissemination of a Post-admission Duties announcement
|
EQS Post-admission Duties announcement: Evonik Industries AG
/ Disclosure according to Art. 5(1) lit. b) of the Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 and Art. 2(3) of the Delegated Regulation (EU) No. 2016/1052 - Purchase of own shares to be offered in the course of an employee share purchase program
Evonik Industries AG / Disclosure according to Art. 5(1) lit. b) of the Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 and Art. 2(3) of the Delegated Regulation (EU) No. 2016/1052 - Purchase of own shares to be offered in the course of an employee share purchase program
In the time period from 11 March 2024 until and including 15 March 2024, Evonik Industries AG has purchased a total number of 186,024 shares within the framework of the current share buy-back program, which has been disclosed pursuant to Art. 5(1) lit a) of the Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 and Art. 2(1) of the Delegated Regulation (EU) No. 2016/1052 on 04 March 2024.
The following quantities have been purchased:
The total volume of shares which have been purchased within the framework of the share buy-back program in the time period from 06 March 2024 until and including 15 March 2024 amounts to 446,186 shares.
The buy-back of the shares of Evonik Industries AG is lead-managed by a bank which has been mandated by Evonik Industries AG and has been executed through the stock exchange on the electronic trading platform of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (Xetra) exclusively.
Detailed information on the transactions relating to the buy-back program is, in accordance with Art. 2(3) DR 2016/1052, published on the website of Evonik Industries AG: https://corporate.evonik.com/en/investor-relations/share/employee-share-program/.
Essen, 18 March 2024
Evonik Industries AG
The Executive Board
18.03.2024 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Evonik Industries AG
|Rellinghauser Straße 1-11
|45128 Essen
|Germany
|Internet:
|www.evonik.com
|End of News
|EQS News Service
|
1861033 18.03.2024 CET/CEST
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Evonik AGmehr Nachrichten
|
11:07
|EQS-CMS: Dissemination of a Post-admission Duties announcement (EQS Group)
|
11:07
|EQS-CMS: Veröffentlichung einer Zulassungsfolgepflichtmitteilung (EQS Group)
|
13.03.24
|Evonik-Aktie dennoch im Minus: Fördergelder in Millionenhöhe für Evonik (dpa-AFX)
|
13.03.24
|MDAX-Papier Evonik-Aktie: So viel hätten Anleger an einem Evonik-Investment von vor 5 Jahren verloren (finanzen.at)
|
11.03.24
|EQS-CMS: Dissemination of a Post-admission Duties announcement (EQS Group)
|
11.03.24
|EQS-CMS: Veröffentlichung einer Zulassungsfolgepflichtmitteilung (EQS Group)
|
06.03.24
|Pluszeichen in Frankfurt: Zum Handelsende Pluszeichen im MDAX (finanzen.at)
|
06.03.24
|EQS-PVR: Evonik Industries AG: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution (EQS Group)