EQS-CMS: Dr. Ing. h.c. F. Porsche AG: Release of the Home Member State according to Article 5 of the WpHG (the German Securities Trading Act) with the objective of Europe-wide distribution
EQS Post-admission Duties announcement: Porsche AG
/ Home Member State
Dr. Ing. h.c. F. Porsche AG announces according to Art. 5 WpHG that Federal Republic of Germany is the Home Member State.
|Porsche AG
|Porscheplatz 1
|Stuttgart 70435
|Germany
