EQS-CMS: Dr. Ing. h.c. F. Porsche AG: Release of the Home Member State according to Article 5 of the WpHG (the German Securities Trading Act) with the objective of Europe-wide distribution

28.09.2022 21:35:26

Dr. Ing. h.c. F. Porsche AG: Release of the Home Member State according to Article 5 of the WpHG (the German Securities Trading Act) with the objective of Europe-wide distribution

28.09.2022 / 21:35 CET/CEST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Dr. Ing. h.c. F. Porsche AG announces according to Art. 5 WpHG that Federal Republic of Germany is the Home Member State.


Language: English
Company: Porsche AG
Porscheplatz 1
Stuttgart 70435
Germany
Internet: https://www.porsche.com/international/

 
1452361  28.09.2022 CET/CEST

