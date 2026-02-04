EQS-CMS: Elmos Semiconductor SE: Publication of capital market information / Share buyback program via the stock exchange

EQS Post-admission Duties announcement: Elmos Semiconductor SE / Share buyback

Leverkusen, February 4, 2026: The Management Board of Elmos Semiconductor SE (“Company”) (FSE: ELG), Leverkusen, Germany, decided on February 4, 2026, with the Supervisory Board’s consent, to make partly use of the authorization issued by the resolution of the Annual General Meeting on May 11, 2022 to acquire and utilize own shares up to an amount of 10% of the share capital. According to the authorization of the Annual General Meeting, the Company is authorized to purchase own shares totalling up to 10% of the share capital until May 10, 2027. If the shares are purchased on the stock exchange, consideration paid by the Company per share (excluding transaction costs) shall neither exceed the opening price on XETRA (or a comparable successor system) in Frankfurt/Main as of the purchase date by more than 10% nor fall below that price by more than 20%.

According to the resolutions, the purchase price for the acquisition of the company’s shares may altogether not exceed 10,000,000.00 Euro (excluding transaction costs).

The buyback is to begin shortly, but not before February 24, 2026, and ends on March 31, 2026. The buyback program may be suspended at any time in accordance with applicable law and resumed during the above-mentioned period, or terminated prematurely by the Management Board of the Company. The Company will provide separate information about any termination, suspension, or resumption.

The stock repurchase will be carried out with the assistance of a credit institution. The credit institution engaged for the buyback will make its decision regarding the time of purchasing shares independently and without any influence of the Company in accordance with Art. 4(2) lit. b) of Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) No. 2016/1052 of March 8, 2016 (“Commission Delegated Regulation”). Insofar, the Company will not exercise any influence over the credit institution’s decisions.

The repurchase of shares will be carried out in accordance with Art. 5 of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council of April 16, 2014 (“MAR”) and Commission Delegated Regulation, and on the basis of the authorization of the General Meeting of the Company on May 11, 2022. However, no purpose is specified in accordance with Article 5(2) MAR. Nor is the maximum number of shares to be acquired specified. The company will obligate the credit institution accordingly.

The shares of the Company will be purchased at market prices in accordance with the trading conditions according to Art. 3 of Commission Delegated Regulation. In particular, the shares of the Company will not be purchased at a price that is higher than the last independently concluded trade or (should this be higher), above the currently highest independent bid on the exchange where the purchase is carried out. Furthermore, the Company will not purchase on any trading day more than 25% of the average daily trading volume of shares on the trading venue on which the purchase is carried out. The average daily trading volume is calculated based on the average daily trading volume during the 20 trading days preceding the date of the respective purchase.

Information on the transactions related to the stock repurchase program will be published appropriately in detailed form and in aggregated form no later than by the end of the seventh trading day after the day such transactions are executed. The Company will also publish the disclosed transactions on its website www.elmos.com on the site “Share” in the section “Investor” under “About Elmos” and ensure that the information remains publicly accessible for at least five years from the date of publication.

About Elmos

Elmos has been developing intelligent microchip solutions for over 40 years, primarily for the automotive industry. As a fabless company and specialist for analog mixed-signal ICs, Elmos makes the mobility of the future safer, more comfortable and more efficient. The innovative products of Elmos enable reliable driver assistance systems, intelligent sensors, efficient motors and new LED lighting concepts in modern vehicles. As a market leader in cutting-edge applications, Elmos is powering global megatrends such as autonomous driving, electromobility and software-defined vehicles.

