EQS-CMS: Elmos Semiconductor SE: Release of a capital market information

Elmos Semiconductor SE / Announcement pursuant to Art. 5(1) lit. b) of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council of April 16, 2014 and Art. 2(3) of the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) No. 2016/1052 of March 8, 2016 / Share buyback program
Purchase of own shares – 1st interim reporting
In the period from February 24, 2026 through, and including, February 27, 2026, Elmos Semiconductor SE has purchased a total of 28,880 shares within the framework of its ongoing share buy-back program which has been published by the announcement of February 4, 2026 pursuant to Art. 5(1) lit. a) of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council of April 16, 2014 and Art. 2(1) of the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) No. 2016/1052 of March 8, 2016.
Shares were purchased as follows:
The total number of shares purchased in the context of the share buy-back program since February 24, 2026 through, and including, February 27, 2026 amounts to 28,880 shares.
The purchase of shares is carried out exclusively on the electronic trading platform of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (Xetra) by a credit institution that has been commissioned by Elmos Semiconductor SE.
Detailed information of each transaction pursuant to Art. 2 (3) of the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) No. 2016/1052 of March 8, 2016 are published on the website of Elmos Semiconductor SE on the site “Share” in the section “Investor” under “About Elmos”.
