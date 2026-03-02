EQS-CMS: Elmos Semiconductor SE: Release of a capital market information

EQS Post-admission Duties announcement: Elmos Semiconductor SE / Publication of capital market information

Elmos Semiconductor SE: Release of a capital market information



02.03.2026 / 16:03 CET/CEST

Dissemination of a Post-admission Duties announcement transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





Elmos Semiconductor SE / Announcement pursuant to Art. 5(1) lit. b) of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council of April 16, 2014 and Art. 2(3) of the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) No. 2016/1052 of March 8, 2016 / Share buyback program

Purchase of own shares – 1st interim reporting

In the period from February 24, 2026 through, and including, February 27, 2026, Elmos Semiconductor SE has purchased a total of 28,880 shares within the framework of its ongoing share buy-back program which has been published by the announcement of February 4, 2026 pursuant to Art. 5(1) lit. a) of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council of April 16, 2014 and Art. 2(1) of the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) No. 2016/1052 of March 8, 2016.

Shares were purchased as follows:

Date

Aggregated volume

(number of shares) Weighted average price

(EUR) February 24, 2026 6,350 138.0660 February 25, 2026 7,130 140.7506 February 26, 2026 7,500 148.1978 February 27, 2026 7,900 146.5582

The total number of shares purchased in the context of the share buy-back program since February 24, 2026 through, and including, February 27, 2026 amounts to 28,880 shares.

The purchase of shares is carried out exclusively on the electronic trading platform of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (Xetra) by a credit institution that has been commissioned by Elmos Semiconductor SE.

Detailed information of each transaction pursuant to Art. 2 (3) of the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) No. 2016/1052 of March 8, 2016 are published on the website of Elmos Semiconductor SE on the site “Share” in the section “Investor” under “About Elmos”.