EQS-CMS: Elmos Semiconductor SE: Release of a capital market information

09.03.2026 / 09:41 CET/CEST

Elmos Semiconductor SE / Announcement pursuant to Art. 5(1) lit. b) of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council of April 16, 2014 and Art. 2(3) of the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) No. 2016/1052 of March 8, 2016 / Share buyback program

Purchase of own shares – 2nd interim reporting

In the period from March 2, 2026 through, and including, March 6, 2026, Elmos Semiconductor SE has purchased a total of 39,804 shares within the framework of its ongoing share buy-back program which has been published by the announcement of February 4, 2026 pursuant to Art. 5(1) lit. a) of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council of April 16, 2014 and Art. 2(1) of the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) No. 2016/1052 of March 8, 2016.

Shares were purchased as follows:

Date

Aggregated volume

(number of shares) Weighted average price

(EUR) March 2, 2026 8,000 148.3390 March 3, 2026 8,600 144.9463 March 4, 2026 9,000 147.2382 March 5, 2026 9,000 149.7963 March 6, 2026 5,204 142.9377

The total number of shares purchased in the context of the share buy-back program since February 24, 2026 through, and including, March 6, 2026 amounts to 68,684 shares (equal to roughly 0.39% of the share capital of Elmos Semiconductor SE) for a total amount of 9,999,972 Euro. This corresponds to an average purchase price of 145.5939 Euro per share. The share buy-back program is thus completed.

The purchase of shares was carried out exclusively on the electronic trading platform of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (Xetra) by a credit institution that has been commissioned by Elmos Semiconductor SE.

Detailed information of each transaction pursuant to Art. 2 (3) of the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) No. 2016/1052 of March 8, 2016 are published on the website of Elmos Semiconductor SE on the site “Share” in the section “Investor” under “About Elmos”.