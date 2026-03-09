Elmos Semiconductor Aktie
WKN: 567710 / ISIN: DE0005677108
|
09.03.2026 09:41:53
EQS-CMS: Elmos Semiconductor SE: Release of a capital market information
|
EQS Post-admission Duties announcement: Elmos Semiconductor SE
/ Release of a capital market information
Elmos Semiconductor SE / Announcement pursuant to Art. 5(1) lit. b) of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council of April 16, 2014 and Art. 2(3) of the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) No. 2016/1052 of March 8, 2016 / Share buyback program
Purchase of own shares – 2nd interim reporting
In the period from March 2, 2026 through, and including, March 6, 2026, Elmos Semiconductor SE has purchased a total of 39,804 shares within the framework of its ongoing share buy-back program which has been published by the announcement of February 4, 2026 pursuant to Art. 5(1) lit. a) of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council of April 16, 2014 and Art. 2(1) of the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) No. 2016/1052 of March 8, 2016.
Shares were purchased as follows:
The total number of shares purchased in the context of the share buy-back program since February 24, 2026 through, and including, March 6, 2026 amounts to 68,684 shares (equal to roughly 0.39% of the share capital of Elmos Semiconductor SE) for a total amount of 9,999,972 Euro. This corresponds to an average purchase price of 145.5939 Euro per share. The share buy-back program is thus completed.
The purchase of shares was carried out exclusively on the electronic trading platform of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (Xetra) by a credit institution that has been commissioned by Elmos Semiconductor SE.
Detailed information of each transaction pursuant to Art. 2 (3) of the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) No. 2016/1052 of March 8, 2016 are published on the website of Elmos Semiconductor SE on the site “Share” in the section “Investor” under “About Elmos”.
09.03.2026 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Elmos Semiconductor SE
|Werkstättenstraße 18
|51379 Leverkusen
|Germany
|Internet:
|http://www.elmos.com
|End of News
|EQS News Service
|
2287842 09.03.2026 CET/CEST
