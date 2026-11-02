EQS-CMS: elumeo SE: Release of a capital market information

EQS Post-admission Duties announcement: elumeo SE / Release of a capital market information

elumeo SE: Release of a capital market information



02.11.2026 / 20:20 CET/CEST

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elumeo SE: Release of a capital market information

2026 Share Buy-back Programme, 2nd Interim Announcement – Notice pursuant to Article 5(1)(b) and (3) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 in conjunction with Article 2(2) and (3) of Delegated Regulation (EU) No 2016/1052

During the period from 26 October 2026 up to and including 30 October 2026, elumeo SE acquired a total of 5,951 of its own shares as part of the share buy-back programme, the commencement of which was announced in an ad hoc announcement on 28 May 2026 and in a public notice on 5 June 2026 in accordance with Article 5(1)(a) (a) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 in conjunction with Article 2(1) of Delegated Regulation (EU) No 2016/1052.

The total number of shares repurchased each day during the period mentioned above, the volume-weighted average prices and the aggregate volume¹ are as follows:

Date Total number of shares repurchased each day (units) Volume-weighted average price (euros) Aggregate volume¹ (euros) 26.10.2026 1,427 2.2400 3,196.48 27.10.2026 243 2.2400 544.32 28.10.2026 1,427 2.2800 3,253.56 29.10.2026 1,427 2.3000 3,282.10 30.10.2026 1,427 2.3000 3,282.10

¹ excluding ancillary costs

The total number of shares acquired to date under the share buy-back programme during the period from 19 October 2026 up to and including 30 October 2026 amounts to 10,232 shares.

The shares in elumeo SE were acquired via the XETRA trading system of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange by a credit institution commissioned by elumeo SE.

Detailed information in accordance with Article 5 of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, read in conjunction with Article 2 of Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052, is available online at www.elumeo.com/investor-relations/share-buy-back.

Berlin, 2 November 2026

elumeo SE

Chief Exexutive Officer (CEO)

Florian Spatz