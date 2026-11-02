elumeo Aktie
WKN DE: A11Q05 / ISIN: DE000A11Q059
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02.11.2026 20:20:11
EQS-CMS: elumeo SE: Release of a capital market information
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EQS Post-admission Duties announcement: elumeo SE
/ Release of a capital market information
elumeo SE: Release of a capital market information
2026 Share Buy-back Programme, 2nd Interim Announcement – Notice pursuant to Article 5(1)(b) and (3) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 in conjunction with Article 2(2) and (3) of Delegated Regulation (EU) No 2016/1052
During the period from 26 October 2026 up to and including 30 October 2026, elumeo SE acquired a total of 5,951 of its own shares as part of the share buy-back programme, the commencement of which was announced in an ad hoc announcement on 28 May 2026 and in a public notice on 5 June 2026 in accordance with Article 5(1)(a) (a) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 in conjunction with Article 2(1) of Delegated Regulation (EU) No 2016/1052.
The total number of shares repurchased each day during the period mentioned above, the volume-weighted average prices and the aggregate volume¹ are as follows:
¹ excluding ancillary costs
The total number of shares acquired to date under the share buy-back programme during the period from 19 October 2026 up to and including 30 October 2026 amounts to 10,232 shares.
The shares in elumeo SE were acquired via the XETRA trading system of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange by a credit institution commissioned by elumeo SE.
Detailed information in accordance with Article 5 of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, read in conjunction with Article 2 of Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052, is available online at www.elumeo.com/investor-relations/share-buy-back.
Berlin, 2 November 2026
elumeo SE
Chief Exexutive Officer (CEO)
Florian Spatz
02.11.2026 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|elumeo SE
|Erkelenzdamm 59/61, Portal 3b
|10999 Berlin
|Germany
|Internet:
|www.elumeo.com
|LEI Code:
|391200KOQF8RGMZ3XK74
|End of News
|EQS News Service
|
2426980 02.11.2026 CET/CEST
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