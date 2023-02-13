EQS-CMS: Energiekontor AG: Release of a capital market information

Interim report #15

In the period from 30 January 2023 to 3 February 2023, Energiekontor AG acquired a total of 1,000 shares within the framework of the share buyback announced on 20 May 2022 and published pursuant to Art. 2 Par. 1 of the delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052.

The total number of shares repurchased, the weighted average price and the aggregated volume were as follows for each day of the period mentioned:

Date Total number of shares repurchased (units) Weighted average price (Euro) Aggregate volume (Euro) 10.02.2023 200 74.4500 14,890.00 09.02.2023 300 75.7000 22,710.00 08.02.2023 100 75.9000 7,590.00 07.02.2023 250 74.2200 18,555.00 06.02.2023 150 74.9333 11,240.00

The total number of shares bought back under the share buyback programme since 13 June 2022 is 11,391.

The acquisition of the shares of Energiekontor AG was carried out by a credit institution commissioned by Energiekontor AG exclusively via the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (XETRA trading).

Further information on the individual transactions of the share buyback pursuant to Art. 5 para. 1 lit. b) and para. 3 of the Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 in conjunction with Art. 2 para. 1, para. 2 and para. 3 of the Delegate Regulation (EU) No. 2016/1052 is available on the Internet at www.energiekontor.de/en/investor-relations/share-buyback

Bremen, 13 February 2023

Energiekontor AG

The Management Board