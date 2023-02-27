EQS-CMS: Energiekontor AG: Release of a capital market information

Interim report #17

In the period from 20 February 2023 to 24 February 2023, Energiekontor AG acquired a total of 1,400 shares within the framework of the share buyback announced on 20 May 2022 and published pursuant to Art. 2 Par. 1 of the delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052.

The total number of shares repurchased, the weighted average price and the aggregated volume were as follows for each day of the period mentioned:

Date Total number of shares repurchased (units) Weighted average price (Euro) Aggregate volume (Euro) 24.02.2023 250 70.5200 17,630.00 23.02.2023 300 69.5833 20,875.00 22.02.2023 200 67.6250 13,525.00 21.02.2023 300 69.2667 20,780.00 20.02.2023 350 70.4714 24,665.00

The total number of shares bought back under the share buyback programme since 13 June 2022 is 14,191.

The acquisition of the shares of Energiekontor AG was carried out by a credit institution commissioned by Energiekontor AG exclusively via the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (XETRA trading).

Further information on the individual transactions of the share buyback pursuant to Art. 5 para. 1 lit. b) and para. 3 of the Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 in conjunction with Art. 2 para. 1, para. 2 and para. 3 of the Delegate Regulation (EU) No. 2016/1052 is available on the Internet at www.energiekontor.de/en/investor-relations/share-buyback

Bremen, 27 February 2023

Energiekontor AG

The Management Board