24.04.2023 07:30:03
EQS-CMS: Energiekontor AG: Release of a capital market information
EQS Post-admission Duties announcement: Energiekontor AG
/ Announcement pursuant to Article 5 (1b) and (3) of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 and Art. 2 (2) and (3) of Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) No. 2016/1052
Interim report #25
In the period from 17 April 2023 to 20 April 2023, Energiekontor AG acquired a total of 1,625 shares within the framework of the share buyback announced on 20 May 2022 and published pursuant to Art. 2 Par. 1 of the delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052.
The total number of shares repurchased, the weighted average price and the aggregated volume were as follows for each day of the period mentioned:
The total number of shares bought back under the share buyback programme since 13 June 2022 is 27,541.
The acquisition of the shares of Energiekontor AG was carried out by a credit institution commissioned by Energiekontor AG exclusively via the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (XETRA trading).
Further information on the individual transactions of the share buyback pursuant to Art. 5 para. 1 lit. b) and para. 3 of the Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 in conjunction with Art. 2 para. 1, para. 2 and para. 3 of the Delegate Regulation (EU) No. 2016/1052 is available on the Internet at www.energiekontor.de/en/investor-relations/share-buyback
Bremen, 24 April 2023
Energiekontor AG
|English
|Energiekontor AG
|Mary-Somerville-Straße 5
|28359 Bremen
|Germany
|www.energiekontor.de
|03.04.23
|Energiekontor Buy
|Warburg Research
|03.04.23
|Energiekontor Buy
|Hauck & Aufhäuser Privatbankiers KGaA
|02.01.23
|Energiekontor Buy
|Hauck & Aufhäuser Privatbankiers KGaA
|20.12.22
|Energiekontor Buy
|Hauck & Aufhäuser Privatbankiers KGaA
|16.11.22
|Energiekontor Buy
|Warburg Research
