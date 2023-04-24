EQS-CMS: Energiekontor AG: Release of a capital market information

24.04.2023 07:30:03

Energiekontor AG: Release of a capital market information

24.04.2023
Interim report #25

In the period from 17 April 2023 to 20 April 2023, Energiekontor AG acquired a total of 1,625 shares within the framework of the share buyback announced on 20 May 2022 and published pursuant to Art. 2 Par. 1 of the delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052.

The total number of shares repurchased, the weighted average price and the aggregated volume were as follows for each day of the period mentioned:

Date Total number of shares repurchased (units) Weighted average price (Euro) Aggregate volume (Euro)
20.04.2023 225 74.5284 16,768.90
19.04.2023 500 76.5000 38,250.00
18.04.2023 500 77.7890 38,894.50
17.04.2023 400 77.2938 30,917.50

The total number of shares bought back under the share buyback programme since 13 June 2022 is 27,541.

The acquisition of the shares of Energiekontor AG was carried out by a credit institution commissioned by Energiekontor AG exclusively via the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (XETRA trading).

Further information on the individual transactions of the share buyback pursuant to Art. 5 para. 1 lit. b) and para. 3 of the Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 in conjunction with Art. 2 para. 1, para. 2 and para. 3 of the Delegate Regulation (EU) No. 2016/1052 is available on the Internet at www.energiekontor.de/en/investor-relations/share-buyback

Bremen, 24 April 2023

Energiekontor AG
The Management Board


Language: English
Company: Energiekontor AG
Mary-Somerville-Straße 5
28359 Bremen
Germany
Internet: www.energiekontor.de

 
