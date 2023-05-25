25.05.2023 19:30:04

EQS-CMS: Energiekontor AG: Release of a capital market information

EQS Post-admission Duties announcement: Energiekontor AG / Energiekontor AG share buyback program Notice pursuant to Article 5(1) (a) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 in conjunction with Article 2(1) of delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052
Energiekontor AG: Release of a capital market information

25.05.2023 / 19:30 CET/CEST
Dissemination of a Post-admission Duties announcement transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Bremen, 25 May 2023 The share buyback program announced by Energiekontor AG (ISIN: DE0005313506) with an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 on May 19, 2023, will start on May 30, 2023, and is to be completed by 30 June 2024 at the latest.

A securities firm or financial institution will repurchase a maximum of up to 80,000 shares of the Company, but the repurchase is limited to such number of shares or to a total purchase price of EUR 9,000,000. The repurchased shares shall be used for all legally permissible purposes. The Management Board thus makes use of the authorization granted by the Annual General Meeting of 20 May 2020 to repurchase own shares in accordance with § 71 para. 1 no. 8 AktG.

The securities firm or financial institution was mandated to repurchase the shares exclusively on the stock exchange independently and uninfluenced by the Company. The right of the Company to terminate the mandate with the securities firm at any time and to instruct another securities firm or an investment bank remains unaffected. The purchase price offered per share (excluding incidental costs) may not be more than 10% above or below the average closing price on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange on the three trading days prior to the day of publication. The buyback shall be carried out under the leadership of a credit institution in accordance with the Market Abuse Regulation and Articles 2 to 4 of the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 of 8 March 2016 supplementing Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council with regulatory technical standards on the conditions applicable to buyback programs and stabilization measures.

Accordingly, the credit institution may not acquire more than 25% of the average daily turnover of shares on the stock exchange on which the respective purchase is made in one day. The average daily share turnover shall be calculated on the basis of the average daily trading volume in the 20 trading days preceding the purchase date. The share buyback may be suspended and resumed at any time in accordance with the legal requirements to be observed.

The transactions will be announced in a manner that complies with the requirements of Article 5 (3) of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council of 16 April 2014 in conjunction with Article 2 (2) and (3) of Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 no later than the end of the 7th trading day following their execution and will be published, inter alia, on the Company's website at https://www.energiekontor.de/en/investor-relations/share-buyback.html.

Contact:
Energiekontor AG
Till Gießmann
Head of Investor & Public Relations
Phone: +49 (0)421 3304-126
email: till.giessmann@energiekontor.com
www.energiekontor.de

 

 


25.05.2023 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.eqs-news.com
Language: English
Company: Energiekontor AG
Mary-Somerville-Straße 5
28359 Bremen
Germany
Internet: www.energiekontor.de

 
End of News EQS News Service

1642133  25.05.2023 CET/CEST

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1642133&application_name=news&site_id=smarthouse

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu Energiekontor AGmehr Nachrichten

Analysen zu Energiekontor AGmehr Analysen

16.05.23 Energiekontor Buy Warburg Research
26.04.23 Energiekontor Buy Warburg Research
03.04.23 Energiekontor Buy Warburg Research
03.04.23 Energiekontor Buy Hauck & Aufhäuser Privatbankiers KGaA
02.01.23 Energiekontor Buy Hauck & Aufhäuser Privatbankiers KGaA

Eintrag hinzufügen

Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Newssuche

GO

Aktien in diesem Artikel

Energiekontor AG 71,50 0,42% Energiekontor AG

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

Weiterhin keine Einigung im US-Schuldenstreit: Uneinheitliche Entwicklung an den US-Börsen -- ATX und DAX schließen mit Verlusten -- Börsen in Fernost beenden Handel überwiegend tiefer
Der heimische Markt konnte frühe Gewinne letztlich nicht halten. Der deutsche Aktienmarkt gab ebenfalls leicht nach. Die US-Börsen tendierten am Donnerstag uneinheitlich. An den Börsen in Fernost waren zur Wochenmitte hauptsächlich Verluste zu sehen.

Nachrichten

pagehit
Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap  - Datenschutz  - Disclaimer  - AGB  - Privatsphäre-Einstellungen