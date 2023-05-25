EQS-CMS: Energiekontor AG: Release of a capital market information

Bremen, 25 May 2023 The share buyback program announced by Energiekontor AG (ISIN: DE0005313506) with an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 on May 19, 2023, will start on May 30, 2023, and is to be completed by 30 June 2024 at the latest.

A securities firm or financial institution will repurchase a maximum of up to 80,000 shares of the Company, but the repurchase is limited to such number of shares or to a total purchase price of EUR 9,000,000. The repurchased shares shall be used for all legally permissible purposes. The Management Board thus makes use of the authorization granted by the Annual General Meeting of 20 May 2020 to repurchase own shares in accordance with § 71 para. 1 no. 8 AktG.

The securities firm or financial institution was mandated to repurchase the shares exclusively on the stock exchange independently and uninfluenced by the Company. The right of the Company to terminate the mandate with the securities firm at any time and to instruct another securities firm or an investment bank remains unaffected. The purchase price offered per share (excluding incidental costs) may not be more than 10% above or below the average closing price on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange on the three trading days prior to the day of publication. The buyback shall be carried out under the leadership of a credit institution in accordance with the Market Abuse Regulation and Articles 2 to 4 of the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 of 8 March 2016 supplementing Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council with regulatory technical standards on the conditions applicable to buyback programs and stabilization measures.

Accordingly, the credit institution may not acquire more than 25% of the average daily turnover of shares on the stock exchange on which the respective purchase is made in one day. The average daily share turnover shall be calculated on the basis of the average daily trading volume in the 20 trading days preceding the purchase date. The share buyback may be suspended and resumed at any time in accordance with the legal requirements to be observed.

The transactions will be announced in a manner that complies with the requirements of Article 5 (3) of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council of 16 April 2014 in conjunction with Article 2 (2) and (3) of Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 no later than the end of the 7th trading day following their execution and will be published, inter alia, on the Company's website at https://www.energiekontor.de/en/investor-relations/share-buyback.html.

