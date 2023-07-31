EQS-CMS: Energiekontor AG: Release of a capital market information

Interim report #9

In the period from 24 July 2023 to 28 July 2023, Energiekontor AG acquired a total of 1,900 shares within the framework of the share buyback program announced on 19 May 2023 and started on May 30, 2023.

The total number of shares repurchased, the weighted average price and the aggregated volume were as follows for each day of the period mentioned:

Date Total number of shares repurchased (units) Weighted average price (Euro) Aggregate volume (Euro) 28.07.2023 250 77.6500 19,412.50 27.07.2023 500 78.6800 39,340.00 26.07.2023 400 78.5500 31,420.00 25.07.2023 250 78.7660 19,691.50 24.07.2023 500 78.0600 39,030.00

The total number of shares bought back under the share buyback programme since 30 May 2023 is 18,300.

The acquisition of the shares of Energiekontor AG was carried out by a credit institution commissioned by Energiekontor AG exclusively via the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (XETRA trading).

Further information on the individual transactions of the share buyback pursuant to Art. 5 para. 1 lit. b) and para. 3 of the Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 in conjunction with Art. 2 para. 1, para. 2 and para. 3 of the Delegate Regulation (EU) No. 2016/1052 is available on the Internet at www.energiekontor.de/en/investor-relations/share-buyback

Bremen, 31 July 2023

Energiekontor AG

The Management Board