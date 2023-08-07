EQS-CMS: Energiekontor AG: Release of a capital market information

Interim report #10

In the period from 31 July 2023 to 4 August 2023, Energiekontor AG acquired a total of 1,785 shares within the framework of the share buyback program announced on 19 May 2023 and started on May 30, 2023.

The total number of shares repurchased, the weighted average price and the aggregated volume were as follows for each day of the period mentioned:

Date Total number of shares repurchased (units) Weighted average price (Euro) Aggregate volume (Euro) 04.08.2023 215 77.1884 16,595.50 03.08.2023 380 76.0342 28,893.00 02.08.2023 600 77.3167 46,390.00 01.08.2023 540 78.7778 42,540.00 31.07.2023 50 78.5000 3,925.00

The total number of shares bought back under the share buyback programme since 30 May 2023 is 20,085.

The acquisition of the shares of Energiekontor AG was carried out by a credit institution commissioned by Energiekontor AG exclusively via the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (XETRA trading).

Further information on the individual transactions of the share buyback pursuant to Art. 5 para. 1 lit. b) and para. 3 of the Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 in conjunction with Art. 2 para. 1, para. 2 and para. 3 of the Delegate Regulation (EU) No. 2016/1052 is available on the Internet at www.energiekontor.de/en/investor-relations/share-buyback

Bremen, 7 August 2023

Energiekontor AG

The Management Board