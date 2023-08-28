EQS-CMS: Energiekontor AG: Release of a capital market information

Interim report #13

In the period from 21 August 2023 to 25 August 2023, Energiekontor AG acquired a total of 1,500 shares within the framework of the share buyback program announced on 19 May 2023 and started on May 30, 2023.

The total number of shares repurchased, the weighted average price and the aggregated volume were as follows for each day of the period mentioned:

Date Total number of shares repurchased (units) Weighted average price (Euro) Aggregate volume (Euro) 25.08.2023 300 83.0167 24,905.00 24.08.2023 310 83.2516 25,808.00 23.08.2023 222 81.5207 18,097.60 22.08.2023 398 78.9342 31,415.80 21.08.2023 270 78.3111 21,144.00

The total number of shares bought back under the share buyback programme since 30 May 2023 is 25,141.

The acquisition of the shares of Energiekontor AG was carried out by a credit institution commissioned by Energiekontor AG exclusively via the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (XETRA trading).

Further information on the individual transactions of the share buyback pursuant to Art. 5 para. 1 lit. b) and para. 3 of the Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 in conjunction with Art. 2 para. 1, para. 2 and para. 3 of the Delegate Regulation (EU) No. 2016/1052 is available on the Internet at www.energiekontor.de/en/investor-relations/share-buyback

Bremen, 28 August 2023

Energiekontor AG

The Management Board