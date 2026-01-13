Energiekontor Aktie
EQS-CMS: Energiekontor AG: Release of a capital market information
|
EQS Post-admission Duties announcement: Energiekontor AG
Announcement pursuant to Article 5 (1b) and (3) of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 and Art. 2 (2) and (3) of Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) No. 2016/1052
Interim report #25
In the period from 5 January 2026 to 9 January 2026, Energiekontor AG acquired a total of 1,350 shares within the framework of the share buyback programme announced on 3 July 2025 and started on 7 July 2025.
The total number of shares repurchased, the weighted average price and the aggregated volume were as follows for each day of the period mentioned:
The total number of shares bought back under the share buyback programme since 7 July 2025 is 31,044.
The acquisition of the shares of Energiekontor AG was carried out by a credit institution commissioned by Energiekontor AG exclusively via the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (XETRA trading).
Further information on the individual transactions of the share buyback pursuant to Art. 5 para. 1 lit. b) and para. 3 of the Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 in conjunction with Art. 2 para. 1, para. 2 and para. 3 of the Delegate Regulation (EU) No. 2016/1052 is available on the Internet at www.energiekontor.de/en/investor-relations/share-buyback.
Bremen, 13 January 2026
Energiekontor AG
The Management Board
13.01.2026 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Energiekontor AG
|Mary-Somerville-Straße 5
|28359 Bremen
|Germany
|Internet:
|www.energiekontor.de
