EQS-CMS: Energiekontor AG: Release of a capital market information

27.01.2026 / 08:30 CET/CEST

Interim report #27

In the period from 19 January 2026 to 23 January 2026, Energiekontor AG acquired a total of 1,306 shares within the framework of the share buyback programme announced on 3 July 2025 and started on 7 July 2025.

The total number of shares repurchased, the weighted average price and the aggregated volume were as follows for each day of the period mentioned:

Date Total number of shares repurchased (units) Weighted average price (Euro) Aggregate volume (Euro) 19.01.2026 135 36.4667 4,923.00 20.01.2026 468 36.2731 16,975.80 21.01.2026 163 35.6561 5,811.95 22.01.2026 197 37.5825 7,403.75 23.01.2026 343 37.7573 12,950.75

The total number of shares bought back under the share buyback programme since 7 July 2025 is 33,750.

The acquisition of the shares of Energiekontor AG was carried out by a credit institution commissioned by Energiekontor AG exclusively via the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (XETRA trading).

Further information on the individual transactions of the share buyback pursuant to Art. 5 para. 1 lit. b) and para. 3 of the Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 in conjunction with Art. 2 para. 1, para. 2 and para. 3 of the Delegate Regulation (EU) No. 2016/1052 is available on the Internet at www.energiekontor.de/en/investor-relations/share-buyback.

Bremen, 27 January 2026

Energiekontor AG

The Management Board