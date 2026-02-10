EQS-CMS: Energiekontor AG: Release of a capital market information

EQS Post-admission Duties announcement: Energiekontor AG / Announcement pursuant to Article 5 (1b) and (3) of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 and Art. 2 (2) and (3) of Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) No. 2016/1052

Energiekontor AG: Release of a capital market information



10.02.2026 / 08:30 CET/CEST

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





Announcement pursuant to Article 5 (1b) and (3) of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 and Art. 2 (2) and (3) of Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) No. 2016/1052

Interim report #29

In the period from 2 February 2026 to 6 February 2026, Energiekontor AG acquired a total of 1,400 shares within the framework of the share buyback programme announced on 3 July 2025 and started on 7 July 2025.

The total number of shares repurchased, the weighted average price and the aggregated volume were as follows for each day of the period mentioned:

Date Total number of shares repurchased (units) Weighted average price (Euro) Aggregate volume (Euro) 02.02.2026 228 37.7838 8,614.70 03.02.2026 218 38.4470 8,381.45 04.02.2026 306 38.1704 11,680.15 05.02.2026 320 36.9984 11,839.50 06.02.2026 328 36.5960 12,003.50

The total number of shares bought back under the share buyback programme since 7 July 2025 is 36,424.

The acquisition of the shares of Energiekontor AG was carried out by a credit institution commissioned by Energiekontor AG exclusively via the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (XETRA trading).

Further information on the individual transactions of the share buyback pursuant to Art. 5 para. 1 lit. b) and para. 3 of the Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 in conjunction with Art. 2 para. 1, para. 2 and para. 3 of the Delegate Regulation (EU) No. 2016/1052 is available on the Internet at www.energiekontor.de/en/investor-relations/share-buyback.

Bremen, 10 February 2026

Energiekontor AG

The Management Board