EQS-CMS: Evonik Industries AG: Dissemination of a Post-admission Duties announcement

Evonik Industries AG / Disclosure according to Art. 5(1) lit. b) of the Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 and Art. 2(3) of the Delegated Regulation (EU) No. 2016/1052 - Purchase of own shares to be offered in the course of an employee share purchase program

In the time period from 06 March 2023 until and including 10 March 2023, Evonik Industries AG has purchased a total number of 329,978 shares within the framework of the current share buy-back program, which has been disclosed pursuant to Art. 5(1) lit a) of the Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 and Art. 2(1) of the Delegated Regulation (EU) No. 2016/1052 on 02 March 2023.

The following quantities have been purchased:

Date Total number of repurchased shares (Number) Weighted average price (EUR) 06-03-2023 88,895 21.0580 07-03-2023 123,964 20.9057 08-03-2023 49,103 20.1932 09-03-2023 36,788 20.2479 10-03-2023 31,228 19.9886

The total volume of shares which have been purchased within the framework of the share buy-back program in the time period from 06 March 2023 until and including 10 March 2023 amounts to 329,978 shares.

The buy-back of the shares of Evonik Industries AG is lead-managed by a bank which has been mandated by Evonik Industries AG and has been executed through the stock exchange on the electronic trading platform of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (Xetra) exclusively.

Detailed information on the transactions relating to the buy-back program is, in accordance with Art. 2(3) DR 2016/1052, published on the website of Evonik Industries AG: https://corporate.evonik.com/en/investor-relations/share/employee-share-program/.

Essen, 13 March 2023

Evonik Industries AG

The Executive Board