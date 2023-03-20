EQS-CMS: Evonik Industries AG: Dissemination of a Post-admission Duties announcement

20.03.2023 11:35:33

EQS Post-admission Duties announcement: Evonik Industries AG / Evonik Industries AG: Disclosure according to Art. 5(1) lit. b) of the Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 and Art. 2(3) of the Delegated Regulation (EU) No. 2016/1052 - Purchase of own shares to be offered in the course of an employee share purchase program
20.03.2023 / 11:35 CET/CEST
Evonik Industries AG / Disclosure according to Art. 5(1) lit. b) of the Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 and Art. 2(3) of the Delegated Regulation (EU) No. 2016/1052 - Purchase of own shares to be offered in the course of an employee share purchase program

In the time period from 13 March 2023 until and including 17 March 2023, Evonik Industries AG has purchased a total number of 168,049 shares within the framework of the current share buy-back program, which has been disclosed pursuant to Art. 5(1) lit a) of the Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 and Art. 2(1) of the Delegated Regulation (EU) No. 2016/1052 on 02 March 2023.

The following quantities have been purchased:

Date Total number of repurchased shares (Number) Weighted average price (EUR)
13-03-2023 23,817 19.4242
14-03-2023 41,001 19.3195
15-03-2023 33,178 18.9421
16-03-2023 29,583 18.6826
17-03-2023 40,470 18.5717

 

The total volume of shares which have been purchased within the framework of the share buy-back program in the time period from 06 March 2023 until and including 17 March 2023 amounts to 498,027 shares.

The buy-back of the shares of Evonik Industries AG is lead-managed by a bank which has been mandated by Evonik Industries AG and has been executed through the stock exchange on the electronic trading platform of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (Xetra) exclusively.

Detailed information on the transactions relating to the buy-back program is, in accordance with Art. 2(3) DR 2016/1052, published on the website of Evonik Industries AG: https://corporate.evonik.com/en/investor-relations/share/employee-share-program/.

Essen, 20 March 2023

Evonik Industries AG

The Executive Board


Language: English
Company: Evonik Industries AG
Rellinghauser Straße 1-11
45128 Essen
Germany
Internet: www.evonik.com

 
