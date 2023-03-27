|
27.03.2023 10:14:36
EQS-CMS: Evonik Industries AG: Dissemination of a Post-admission Duties announcement
|
EQS Post-admission Duties announcement: Evonik Industries AG
/ Evonik Industries AG: Disclosure according to Art. 5(1) lit. b) of the Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 and Art. 2(3) of the Delegated Regulation (EU) No. 2016/1052 - Purchase of own shares to be offered in the course of an employee share purchase program
Evonik Industries AG / Disclosure according to Art. 5(1) lit. b) of the Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 and Art. 2(3) of the Delegated Regulation (EU) No. 2016/1052 - Purchase of own shares to be offered in the course of an employee share purchase program
In the time period from 20 March 2023 until and including 24 March 2023, Evonik Industries AG has purchased a total number of 276,044 shares within the framework of the current share buy-back program, which has been disclosed pursuant to Art. 5(1) lit a) of the Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 and Art. 2(1) of the Delegated Regulation (EU) No. 2016/1052 on 02 March 2023.
The following quantities have been purchased:
The total volume of shares which have been purchased within the framework of the share buy-back program in the time period from 06 March 2023 until and including 24 March 2023 amounts to 774,071 shares.
The buy-back of the shares of Evonik Industries AG is lead-managed by a bank which has been mandated by Evonik Industries AG and has been executed through the stock exchange on the electronic trading platform of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (Xetra) exclusively.
Detailed information on the transactions relating to the buy-back program is, in accordance with Art. 2(3) DR 2016/1052, published on the website of Evonik Industries AG: https://corporate.evonik.com/en/investor-relations/share/employee-share-program/.
Essen, 27 March 2023
Evonik Industries AG
The Executive Board
27.03.2023 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Evonik Industries AG
|Rellinghauser Straße 1-11
|45128 Essen
|Germany
|Internet:
|www.evonik.com
|End of News
|EQS News Service
|
1592961 27.03.2023 CET/CEST
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Evonik AGmehr Nachrichten
|
10:14
|EQS-CMS: Evonik Industries AG: Dissemination of a Post-admission Duties announcement (EQS Group)
|
10:14
|EQS-CMS: Evonik Industries AG: Veröffentlichung einer Zulassungsfolgepflichtmitteilung (EQS Group)
|
20.03.23
|EQS-CMS: Evonik Industries AG: Dissemination of a Post-admission Duties announcement (EQS Group)
|
20.03.23
|EQS-CMS: Evonik Industries AG: Veröffentlichung einer Zulassungsfolgepflichtmitteilung (EQS Group)
|
17.03.23
|ANALYSE-FLASH: Jefferies senkt Ziel für Evonik auf 17,70 Euro - 'Hold' (dpa-AFX)
|
13.03.23
|EQS-CMS: Evonik Industries AG: Dissemination of a Post-admission Duties announcement (EQS Group)
|
13.03.23
|EQS-CMS: Evonik Industries AG: Veröffentlichung einer Zulassungsfolgepflichtmitteilung (EQS Group)
|
02.03.23
|Evonik-Aktie tiefer: Evonik rechnet 2023 mit Gewinnrückgang (dpa-AFX)
Analysen zu Evonik AGmehr Analysen
|17.03.23
|Evonik Hold
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|08.03.23
|Evonik Hold
|Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
|07.03.23
|Evonik Halten
|DZ BANK
|06.03.23
|Evonik Buy
|Warburg Research
|03.03.23
|Evonik Reduce
|Baader Bank
|17.03.23
|Evonik Hold
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|08.03.23
|Evonik Hold
|Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
|07.03.23
|Evonik Halten
|DZ BANK
|06.03.23
|Evonik Buy
|Warburg Research
|03.03.23
|Evonik Reduce
|Baader Bank
|06.03.23
|Evonik Buy
|Warburg Research
|03.03.23
|Evonik Buy
|Deutsche Bank AG
|03.03.23
|Evonik Overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|02.03.23
|Evonik Buy
|Warburg Research
|02.03.23
|Evonik Outperform
|Bernstein Research
|03.03.23
|Evonik Reduce
|Baader Bank
|03.03.23
|Evonik Sell
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|02.03.23
|Evonik Sell
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|02.03.23
|Evonik Reduce
|Baader Bank
|27.02.23
|Evonik Sell
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|17.03.23
|Evonik Hold
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|08.03.23
|Evonik Hold
|Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
|07.03.23
|Evonik Halten
|DZ BANK
|02.03.23
|Evonik Neutral
|UBS AG
|02.03.23
|Evonik Hold
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|Evonik AG
|18,67
|0,76%
Börse aktuell - Live TickerSorgen um Bankensektor lassen nach: ATX fester -- DAX weit im Plus -- Asiens Börsen zum Handelsende uneins
Der heimische Aktienmarkt zeigt sich zum Wochenstart freundlich. Der deutsche Leitindex verbucht kräftige Gewinne. Die Börsen in Fernost tendierten am Montag in verschiedene Richtungen.