EQS-CMS: Evonik Industries AG: Dissemination of a Post-admission Duties announcement

Evonik Industries AG / Disclosure according to Art. 5(1) lit. b) of the Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 and Art. 2(3) of the Delegated Regulation (EU) No. 2016/1052 - Purchase of own shares to be offered in the course of an employee share purchase program

In the time period from 20 March 2023 until and including 24 March 2023, Evonik Industries AG has purchased a total number of 276,044 shares within the framework of the current share buy-back program, which has been disclosed pursuant to Art. 5(1) lit a) of the Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 and Art. 2(1) of the Delegated Regulation (EU) No. 2016/1052 on 02 March 2023.

The following quantities have been purchased:

Date Total number of repurchased shares (Number) Weighted average price (EUR) 20-03-2023 57,287 18.7495 21-03-2023 64,788 19.2052 22-03-2023 65,500 19.2090 23-03-2023 50,000 19.0584 24-03-2023 38,469 18.4458

The total volume of shares which have been purchased within the framework of the share buy-back program in the time period from 06 March 2023 until and including 24 March 2023 amounts to 774,071 shares.

The buy-back of the shares of Evonik Industries AG is lead-managed by a bank which has been mandated by Evonik Industries AG and has been executed through the stock exchange on the electronic trading platform of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (Xetra) exclusively.

Detailed information on the transactions relating to the buy-back program is, in accordance with Art. 2(3) DR 2016/1052, published on the website of Evonik Industries AG: https://corporate.evonik.com/en/investor-relations/share/employee-share-program/.

Essen, 27 March 2023

Evonik Industries AG

The Executive Board