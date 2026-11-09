EVOTEC Aktie

EVOTEC ab 0 Euro bei Finanzen invest ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN: 566480 / ISIN: DE0005664809

<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Kurs + Chart
Chart (groß)
Times + Sales
Chartvergleich
Börsenplätze
Realtime Push
Orderbuch
Historisch
>
<
News + Analysen
News + Adhoc
Analysen
Kursziele
>
<
Fundamental
Bilanz/GuV
Schätzungen
Dividende/GV
Analysen
>
<
Unternehmen
Termine
Profil
>
<
zugeh. Wertpapiere
Zertifikate
Optionsscheine
Knock-Outs
>
<
Aktion
Portfolio
Watchlist
>
09.11.2026 12:14:41

EQS-CMS: Evotec SE: Release of a capital market information

EQS Post-admission Duties announcement: EVOTEC SE / Announcement pursuant to Article 5(1)(a) of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 in conjunction with Article 2(1) of Delegated Regulation (EU) No. 2016/1052
Evotec SE: Release of a capital market information

09.11.2026 / 12:14 CET/CEST
Dissemination of a Post-admission Duties announcement transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Announcement pursuant to Article 5(1)(a) of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 in conjunction with Article 2(1) of Delegated Regulation (EU) No. 2016/1052

Hamburg, 9 November 2026 – The management board of Evotec SE (Frankfurt Stock Exchange, ISIN: DE0005664809 and Nasdaq, ISIN: US30050E1055) resolved on 9 November 2026 to implement a share repurchase program.

During the period from 10 November 2026 until 18 December 2026, it is intended to acquire up to 365,000 Evotec shares at a total purchase price of up to EUR 2,000,000 excluding incidental acquisition costs. The acquisition will be effected exclusively via electronic trading on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (Xetra).

The management board makes use of the authorization to acquire treasury shares as provided for in Section 71(1) No. 2 German Stock Corporation Act (AktG). The shares repurchased under the program shall, after their acquisition by the company, be converted into American Depositary Shares (ADS). These ADS shall be used exclusively to fulfil corresponding obligations under an employee share programme and shall be issued only to individuals who are or were employed by the company or an affiliated company.

The repurchase will be carried out in accordance with the safe harbour provisions of Article 5 of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 in conjunction with the provisions of Delegated Regulation (EU) No. 2016/1052 and in compliance with the requirements of Rule 10b5-1(c)(1)(i) paragraphs (A) and (B) under the U.S. Securities Exchange Act of 1934.

The repurchase will be carried out on behalf of Evotec SE by an independent credit institution. The credit institution makes its decisions on the timing of the acquisition of Evotec SE shares independently and uninfluenced by Evotec SE in accordance with Article 4(2)(b) of Delegated Regulation (EU) No. 2016/1052.

The share buyback will be carried out in accordance with the trading conditions set out in Article 3 of Delegated Regulation (EU) No. 2016/1052. The transactions related to the share repurchase program will be duly disclosed in a manner complying with the requirements of Article 5(3) of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 in conjunction with Article 2(2) and (3) of Delegated Regulation (EU) No. 2016/1052, no later than the end of the seventh trading day following their execution. Furthermore, Evotec SE will publish the disclosed transactions on the company’s website at www.evotec.com in the section “Investor Relations & News” and ensure that the information remains publicly accessible for at least five years from the date of disclosure.

The Management Board of Evotec SE may terminate, suspend, and resume the share repurchase program at any time in compliance with applicable legal requirements.

Evotec SE

The Management Board

 


09.11.2026 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
View original content: EQS News

Language: English
Company: Evotec SE
Manfred Eigen Campus / Essener Bogen 7
22419 Hamburg
Germany
Internet: www.evotec.com
LEI Code: 529900F9KI6OYITO9B12

 
End of News EQS News Service

2430368  09.11.2026 CET/CEST

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu EVOTEC SE

mehr Nachrichten

Analysen zu EVOTEC SE

mehr Analysen
06.11.26 EVOTEC Hold Deutsche Bank AG
06.11.26 EVOTEC Hold Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
05.11.26 EVOTEC Outperform RBC Capital Markets
30.10.26 EVOTEC Outperform RBC Capital Markets
16.10.26 EVOTEC Hold Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
Eintrag hinzufügen
Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Newssuche

GO

Aktien in diesem Artikel

EVOTEC SE 3,30 5,24% EVOTEC SE

Letzte Top-Ranking Nachrichten

08.11.26 Bitcoin, Ether & Co. in der vergangenen Woche: Wochenbilanz der Kryptowährungen in KW 45
08.11.26 Gold, Öl & Co. in KW 45: Die Tops und Flops unter den Rohstoffen
07.11.26 Diese Aktien empfehlen Experten zu kaufen
07.11.26 KW 45: So performten die DAX-Aktien in der vergangenen Woche
06.11.26 KW 45: Die Gewinner und Verlierer der ATX-Aktien in der vergangenen Woche

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

ATX und DAX legen zu -- Asiens Börsen schließen mehrheitlich in Grün
Der heimische Aktienmarkt zieht zum Wochenstart an, während der deutsche Leitindex ebenfalls steigt. Die Börsen in Asien legten am Montag mehrheitlich zu.
Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt - Impressum - Werbung - Barrierefreiheit

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB - Privatsphäre-Einstellungen