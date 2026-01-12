EQS-CMS: Fabasoft AG: Release of a capital market information

EQS Post-admission Duties announcement: Fabasoft AG / Transaction Disclosure according to Art. 5 para. 1 lit b), para. 3 of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 (MAR) in conjunction with Art. 2 para. 3 of Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) No. 2016/1052

Information on share buyback program – Interim Report 4



Linz, 12 January 2026 – Fabasoft AG (AT0000785407) has been buying back its own shares via the stock exchange since 15 December 2025 as part of its share buyback program (“share buyback program 2025 II”) announced in the disclosure of 11 December 2025 in accordance with Article 5 (1) lit a of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 and Article 2 (1) of Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052.

In the period from 5 January 2026 up to and including 9 January 2026, Fabasoft AG acquired a total of 10,265 shares:

Date Number of shares Average price in EUR Total amount in EUR 05/01/2026 2,280 16.100000 36,708.00 06/01/2026 2,221 16.100000 35,758.10 07/01/2026 2,163 16.171174 34,978.25 08/01/2026 1,642 16.491748 27,079.45 09/01/2026 1,959 16.855564 33,020.05

The shares in Fabasoft AG were acquired exclusively via the stock exchange in electronic trading on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (Xetra) by a bank commissioned by Fabasoft AG. This bank carried out the repurchase independently of and without influence by the company in accordance with the safe harbor regulations.

The total number of shares purchased under the share buyback program 2025 II since 15 December 2025 up to and including 9 January 2026 thus amounts to 53,768 shares. This corresponds to a total volume (excluding incidental acquisition costs) of EUR 865,618.45.

Detailed information on the transactions pursuant to Article 2 (3) of Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 is published on the Fabasoft AG website www.fabasoft.com under Investors / Corporate Actions / Share Buyback Program 2025 II at https://www.fabasoft.com/en/investor-relations/corporate-actions/share-buyback-program-2025-2.

Contact:

Klaus Fahrnberger

Investor Relations Manager

E-Mail: ir@fabasoft.com

Telephone: +43 732 60 61 62 0

