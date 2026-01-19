EQS-CMS: Fabasoft AG: Release of a capital market information

EQS Post-admission Duties announcement: Fabasoft AG / Transaction Disclosure according to Art. 5 para. 1 lit b), para. 3 of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 (MAR) in conjunction with Art. 2 para. 3 of Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) No. 2016/1052

19.01.2026 / 09:00 CET/CEST

Transaction Disclosure according to Art. 5 para. 1 lit b), para. 3 of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 (MAR) in conjunction with Art. 2 para. 3 of Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) No. 2016/1052



Information on share buyback program – Interim Report 5



Linz, 19 January 2026 – Fabasoft AG (AT0000785407) has been buying back its own shares via the stock exchange since 15 December 2025 as part of its share buyback program (“share buyback program 2025 II”) announced in the disclosure of 11 December 2025 in accordance with Article 5 (1) lit a of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 and Article 2 (1) of Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052.

In the period from 12 January 2026 up to and including 16 January 2026, Fabasoft AG acquired a total of 7,119 shares:

Date Number of shares Average price in EUR Total amount in EUR 12/01/2026 1,503 16.950000 25,475.85 13/01/2026 1,377 16.400000 22,582.80 14/01/2026 1,423 16.550000 23,550.65 15/01/2026 1,447 16.499827 23,875.25 16/01/2026 1,369 16.800000 22,999.20

The shares in Fabasoft AG were acquired exclusively via the stock exchange in electronic trading on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (Xetra) by a bank commissioned by Fabasoft AG. This bank carried out the repurchase independently of and without influence by the company in accordance with the safe harbor regulations.

The total number of shares purchased under the share buyback program 2025 II since 15 December 2025 up to and including 16 January 2026 thus amounts to 60,887 shares. This corresponds to a total volume (excluding incidental acquisition costs) of EUR 984,102.20.

Detailed information on the transactions pursuant to Article 2 (3) of Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 is published on the Fabasoft AG website www.fabasoft.com under Investors / Corporate Actions / Share Buyback Program 2025 II at https://www.fabasoft.com/en/investor-relations/corporate-actions/share-buyback-program-2025-2.

Fabasoft AG (ISIN AT0000785407; WKN 922985; Bloomberg Code FAA GY; Reuters Code FAAS.DE)