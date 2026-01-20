EQS-CMS: Fabasoft AG: Release of a capital market information

EQS Post-admission Duties announcement: Fabasoft AG / Transaction Disclosure according to Art. 5 para. 1 lit b) and para. 3 of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 (MAR) in conjunction with Art. 2 para. 2 and para. 3 of Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) No. 2016/1052

Information on share buyback program – Interim Report 6 and Final Report



Linz, 20 January 2026 – Fabasoft AG (AT0000785407) completed the share buyback program launched on 15 December 2025 on 19 January 2026.



In the period from 15 December 2025 up to and including 19 January 2026, Fabasoft AG acquired a total of 61,843 shares as part of the Fabasoft AG share buyback program announced in the ad hoc announcement of 10 December 2025 and the announcement pursuant to Art. 5 para. 1 lit a) of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 and Art. 2 para. 1 of Delegated Regulation (EU) No. 2016/1052 of 11 December 2025. The average purchase price paid on the stock exchange was EUR 16.1699 per share. In total, shares were bought back at a total purchase price of EUR 999,996.00. The total volume available for the share buy-back program of a maximum of EUR 1 million was thus utilized (all amounts excluding incidental acquisition costs).

Fabasoft AG last acquired a total of 956 shares on 19 January 2026:

Date Number of shares Average price in EUR Total amount in EUR 19/01/2026 956 16.625314 15,893.80

The shares in Fabasoft AG were acquired exclusively via the stock exchange in electronic trading on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (Xetra) by a bank commissioned by Fabasoft AG. This bank carried out the repurchase independently of and without influence by the company in accordance with the safe harbor regulations.

Detailed information on the transactions pursuant to Article 2 (3) of Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 is published on the Fabasoft AG website www.fabasoft.com under Investors / Corporate Actions / Share Buyback Program 2025 II at https://www.fabasoft.com/en/investor-relations/corporate-actions/share-buyback-program-2025-2.

Contact:

Klaus Fahrnberger

Investor Relations Manager

E-Mail: ir@fabasoft.com

Telephone: +43 732 60 61 62 0

