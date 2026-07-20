Fabasoft Aktie
WKN: 78540 / ISIN: AT0000785407
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20.07.2026 13:01:53
EQS-CMS: Fabasoft AG: Release of a capital market information
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EQS Post-admission Duties announcement: Fabasoft AG
/ Transaction Disclosure according to Art. 5 para. 1 lit b), para. 3 of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 (MAR) in conjunction with Art. 2 pa-ra. 3 of Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) No. 2016/1052
Fabasoft AG: Release of a capital market information
Transaction Disclosure according to Art. 5 para. 1 lit b), para. 3 of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 (MAR) in conjunction with Art. 2 para. 3 of Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) No. 2016/1052
Information on share buyback program – Interim Report 7
Linz, 20 July 2026 – Fabasoft AG (AT0000785407) has been buying back its own shares via the stock exchange since 22 April 2026 as part of its share buyback program (“share buyback program 2026”) announced in the disclosure of 21 April 2026 in accordance with Article 5 (1) lit a of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 and Article 2 (1) of Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052.
In the period from 13 July 2026 up to and including 17 July 2026, Fabasoft AG acquired a total of 2,689 shares:
The shares in Fabasoft AG were acquired exclusively via the stock exchange in electronic trading on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (Xetra) by a bank commissioned by Fabasoft AG. This bank carried out the repurchase independently of and without influence by the company in accordance with the safe harbor regulations.
The total number of shares purchased under the share buyback program 2026 since 22 April 2026 up to and including 17 July 2026 thus amounts to 58,795 shares.
Detailed information on the transactions pursuant to Article 2 (3) of Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 is published on the Fabasoft AG website www.fabasoft.com under Investors / Corporate Actions / Share Buyback Program 2026 at https://www.fabasoft.com/en/investor-relations/corporate-actions/share-buyback-program-2026.
Contact:
Fabasoft AG (ISIN AT0000785407; WKN 922985; Bloomberg Code FAA GY; Reuters Code FAAS.DE)
20.07.2026 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Fabasoft AG
|Honauerstraße 4
|4020 Linz
|Austria
|Internet:
|www.fabasoft.com
|LEI Code:
|391200WHND7OZEFNNL77
|End of News
|EQS News Service
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2368560 20.07.2026 CET/CEST
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