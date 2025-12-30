EQS-CMS: freenet AG: Release of a capital market information

EQS Post-admission Duties announcement: freenet AG / Notification in accordance with Art. 5 Para. 1 lit. b and Para. 3 of Regulation (EC) 596/2014 (MAR) and Art. 2 Para. 1 to 3 of Delegated Regulation (EC) 2016/1052 – Final Report

freenet AG: Release of a capital market information



30.12.2025 / 18:00 CET/CEST

Notification in accordance with Art. 5 Para. 1 lit. b and Para. 3 of Regulation (EC) 596/2014 (MAR) and Art. 2 Para. 1 to 3 of Delegated Regulation (EC) 2016/1052 – Final Report

freenet AG completed the share buyback programme (2025 share buyback programme) announced on 3 June 2025 in accordance with Article 2(1) of Delegated Regulation (EC) 2016/1052 on 30 December 2025 after the close of trading on Xetra. The total number of shares purchased under the 2025 share buyback programme amounts to 2,166,964 at an average price of EUR 27.69. This corresponds to 1.82% of the share capital. The aggregate volume of the repurchased shares, excluding incidental costs, amounts to EUR 59,999,986.12. The shares were acquired by a credit institution commissioned by freenet AG exclusively via the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (Xetra).

Detailed transaction information pursuant to Art. 2 Para. 3 Delegated Regulation (EC) No 2016/1052 can be found on the website of freenet AG under the section Investor Relations (fn.de/sharebuyback).

Hamburg, 30 December 2025

freenet AG

The Executive Board