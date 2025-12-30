freenet Aktie

freenet für 0 Euro bei ZERO ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN DE: A0Z2ZZ / ISIN: DE000A0Z2ZZ5

30.12.2025 18:00:04

EQS-CMS: freenet AG: Release of a capital market information

EQS Post-admission Duties announcement: freenet AG / Notification in accordance with Art. 5 Para. 1 lit. b and Para. 3 of Regulation (EC) 596/2014 (MAR) and Art. 2 Para. 1 to 3 of Delegated Regulation (EC) 2016/1052 – Final Report
freenet AG: Release of a capital market information

30.12.2025 / 18:00 CET/CEST
Dissemination of a Post-admission Duties announcement transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Notification in accordance with Art. 5 Para. 1 lit. b and Para. 3 of Regulation (EC) 596/2014 (MAR) and Art. 2 Para. 1 to 3 of Delegated Regulation (EC) 2016/1052 – Final Report

 

freenet AG completed the share buyback programme (2025 share buyback programme) announced on 3 June 2025 in accordance with Article 2(1) of Delegated Regulation (EC) 2016/1052 on 30 December 2025 after the close of trading on Xetra. The total number of shares purchased under the 2025 share buyback programme amounts to 2,166,964 at an average price of EUR 27.69. This corresponds to 1.82% of the share capital. The aggregate volume of the repurchased shares, excluding incidental costs, amounts to EUR 59,999,986.12. The shares were acquired by a credit institution commissioned by freenet AG exclusively via the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (Xetra).

 

Detailed transaction information pursuant to Art. 2 Para. 3 Delegated Regulation (EC) No 2016/1052 can be found on the website of freenet AG under the section Investor Relations (fn.de/sharebuyback).

 

Hamburg, 30 December 2025

 

freenet AG

The Executive Board


30.12.2025 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
View original content: EQS News

Language: English
Company: freenet AG
Hollerstraße 126
24782 Buedelsdorf
Germany
Internet: www.freenet.ag

 
End of News EQS News Service

2248342  30.12.2025 CET/CEST

