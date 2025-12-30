freenet Aktie
WKN DE: A0Z2ZZ / ISIN: DE000A0Z2ZZ5
|
30.12.2025 18:00:04
EQS-CMS: freenet AG: Release of a capital market information
|
EQS Post-admission Duties announcement: freenet AG
/ Notification in accordance with Art. 5 Para. 1 lit. b and Para. 3 of Regulation (EC) 596/2014 (MAR) and Art. 2 Para. 1 to 3 of Delegated Regulation (EC) 2016/1052 – Final Report
Notification in accordance with Art. 5 Para. 1 lit. b and Para. 3 of Regulation (EC) 596/2014 (MAR) and Art. 2 Para. 1 to 3 of Delegated Regulation (EC) 2016/1052 – Final Report
freenet AG completed the share buyback programme (2025 share buyback programme) announced on 3 June 2025 in accordance with Article 2(1) of Delegated Regulation (EC) 2016/1052 on 30 December 2025 after the close of trading on Xetra. The total number of shares purchased under the 2025 share buyback programme amounts to 2,166,964 at an average price of EUR 27.69. This corresponds to 1.82% of the share capital. The aggregate volume of the repurchased shares, excluding incidental costs, amounts to EUR 59,999,986.12. The shares were acquired by a credit institution commissioned by freenet AG exclusively via the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (Xetra).
Detailed transaction information pursuant to Art. 2 Para. 3 Delegated Regulation (EC) No 2016/1052 can be found on the website of freenet AG under the section Investor Relations (fn.de/sharebuyback).
Hamburg, 30 December 2025
freenet AG
The Executive Board
30.12.2025 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|freenet AG
|Hollerstraße 126
|24782 Buedelsdorf
|Germany
|Internet:
|www.freenet.ag
|End of News
|EQS News Service
|
2248342 30.12.2025 CET/CEST
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu freenet AGmehr Nachrichten
|
30.12.25
|EQS-CMS: freenet AG: Veröffentlichung einer Kapitalmarktinformation (EQS Group)
|
30.12.25
|EQS-CMS: freenet AG: Release of a capital market information (EQS Group)
|
30.12.25
|Freundlicher Handel: TecDAX schlussendlich mit positivem Vorzeichen (finanzen.at)
|
30.12.25
|Zuversicht in Frankfurt: TecDAX am Nachmittag auf grünem Terrain (finanzen.at)
|
30.12.25
|Dienstagshandel in Frankfurt: TecDAX am Mittag freundlich (finanzen.at)
|
30.12.25
|Pluszeichen in Frankfurt: TecDAX beginnt Dienstagssitzung im Plus (finanzen.at)
|
29.12.25
|Gewinne in Frankfurt: TecDAX verbucht letztendlich Gewinne (finanzen.at)
|
29.12.25
|Optimismus in Frankfurt: TecDAX nachmittags auf grünem Terrain (finanzen.at)