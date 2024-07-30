EQS-CMS: Fresenius Medical Care AG : Release according to Article 50 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution

EQS Post-admission Duties announcement: Fresenius Medical Care AG / Third country release according to Article 50 Para. 1, No. 2 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act]

Fresenius Medical Care AG : Release according to Article 50 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution



30.07.2024 / 16:30 CET/CEST

Dissemination of a Post-admission Duties announcement according to Article 50 Para. 1, No. 2 WpHG transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





Fresenius Medical Care AG has filed its report on Form 6-K for the 2nd quarter 2024 with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The report is available on the website https://www.freseniusmedicalcare.com/en/investors/publications .



30.07.2024 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.

Archive at www.eqs-news.com

