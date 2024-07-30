|
30.07.2024 16:30:56
EQS-CMS: Fresenius Medical Care AG : Release according to Article 50 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution
|
EQS Post-admission Duties announcement: Fresenius Medical Care AG
/ Third country release according to Article 50 Para. 1, No. 2 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act]
Fresenius Medical Care AG has filed its report on Form 6-K for the 2nd quarter 2024 with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The report is available on the website https://www.freseniusmedicalcare.com/en/investors/publications .
30.07.2024 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Fresenius Medical Care AG
|Else-Kröner-Straße 1
|61352 Bad Homburg
|Germany
|Internet:
|www.freseniusmedicalcare.com
|
Analysen zu Fresenius Medical Care (FMC) St.mehr Analysen
|11:32
|Fresenius Medical Care Buy
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|31.07.24
|Fresenius Medical Care Neutral
|UBS AG
|31.07.24
|Fresenius Medical Care Buy
|Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
|31.07.24
|Fresenius Medical Care Equal Weight
|Barclays Capital
|31.07.24
|Fresenius Medical Care Underweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
