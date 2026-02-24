Fresenius Medical Care Aktie

24.02.2026 19:42:03

EQS-CMS: Fresenius Medical Care AG : Release according to Article 50 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution

EQS Post-admission Duties announcement: Fresenius Medical Care AG / Third country release according to Article 50 Para. 1, No. 2 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act]
Fresenius Medical Care AG : Release according to Article 50 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution

24.02.2026 / 19:42 CET/CEST
Dissemination of a Post-admission Duties announcement according to Article 50 Para. 1, No. 2 WpHG transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Fresenius Medical Care AG has filed its report on Form 20-F for the fourth quarter and full-year of 2025 with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The report is available on the website https://www.freseniusmedicalcare.com/en/investors/publications
 

24.02.2026 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
View original content: EQS News

Language: English
Company: Fresenius Medical Care AG
Else-Kröner-Straße 1
61352 Bad Homburg
Germany
Internet: www.freseniusmedicalcare.com

 
End of News EQS News Service

2281020  24.02.2026 CET/CEST

