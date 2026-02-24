EQS-CMS: Fresenius Medical Care AG : Release according to Article 50 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution

EQS Post-admission Duties announcement: Fresenius Medical Care AG / Third country release according to Article 50 Para. 1, No. 2 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act]

24.02.2026

Fresenius Medical Care AG has filed its report on Form 20-F for the fourth quarter and full-year of 2025 with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The report is available on the website https://www.freseniusmedicalcare.com/en/investors/publications



