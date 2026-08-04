Fresenius Medical Care Aktie
WKN: 578580 / ISIN: DE0005785802
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04.08.2026 14:43:23
EQS-CMS: Fresenius Medical Care AG : Release according to Article 50 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution
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EQS Post-admission Duties announcement: Fresenius Medical Care AG
/ Third country release according to Article 50 Para. 1, No. 2 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act]
Fresenius Medical Care AG has filed its report on Form 6-K for the 2nd quarter and 1st half year of 2026 with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The report is available on the website https://www.freseniusmedicalcare.com/en/investors/publications.
04.08.2026 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Fresenius Medical Care AG
|Else-Kröner-Straße 1
|61352 Bad Homburg
|Germany
|Internet:
|www.freseniusmedicalcare.com
|LEI Code:
|549300CP8NY40UP89Q40
|End of News
|EQS News Service
|
2377118 04.08.2026 CET/CEST
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