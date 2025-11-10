EQS-CMS: Fresenius Medical Care AG : Release of a capital market information

EQS Post-admission Duties announcement: Fresenius Medical Care AG / Disclosure pursuant to Art. 5 para. 1 lit. b) of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014

Fresenius Medical Care AG : Release of a capital market information



10.11.2025 / 16:44 CET/CEST

Dissemination of a Post-admission Duties announcement transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





Fresenius Medical Care AG: Share buyback

Disclosure pursuant to Art. 5 para. 1 lit. b) of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014

Share buyback – Interim Report

In the period from November 3, 2025 to November 7, 2025 (each inclusive), 1,105,000 shares were bought back within the framework of the share buyback of Fresenius Medical Care AG, the start of which was disclosed on August 11, 2025 pursuant to Art. 5 para. 1 lit. a) of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014, Art. 2 para. 1 of Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052.

Shares were bought back as follows:

Date Acquired shares (number) Weighted average price (in EUR) Transaction volume

(in EUR) Trading venue 3 November 2025 135,000 46.1129 6,225,240.36 XETA 4 November 2025 12,000 42.1359 505,630.51 AQEU 4 November 2025 69,000 42.1331 2,907,186.46 CEUX 4 November 2025 9,000 42.1287 379,158.63 TQEX 4 November 2025 130,000 42.6282 5,541,667.42 XETA 5 November 2025 10,000 41.6334 416,334.03 AQEU 5 November 2025 81,000 41.6095 3,370,370.88 CEUX 5 November 2025 10,000 41.6120 416,120.30 TQEX 5 November 2025 149,000 41.5997 6,198,355.03 XETA 6 November 2025 6,000 42.3751 254,250.71 AQEU 6 November 2025 85,000 42.3714 3,601,571.67 CEUX 6 November 2025 5,000 42.3863 211,931.39 TQEX 6 November 2025 154,000 42.3688 6,524,787.76 XETA 7 November 2025 15,000 41.6781 625,171.41 AQEU 7 November 2025 75,000 41.6765 3,125,736.55 CEUX 7 November 2025 10,000 41.6743 416,742.52 TQEX 7 November 2025 150,000 41.6844 6,252,665.74 XETA

A total of 5,457,783 shares have been acquired within the framework of this share buyback.

The purchase of the shares is carried out by a credit institution commissioned by Fresenius Medical Care AG.

Fresenius Medical Care AG will provide regular information regarding the progress of the share buyback, including by posting its required disclosures at https://freseniusmedicalcare.com/en/investors/shares/share-buyback/.