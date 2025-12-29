Fresenius Medical Care Aktie

29.12.2025 14:29:03

EQS-CMS: Fresenius Medical Care AG : Release of a capital market information

EQS Post-admission Duties announcement: Fresenius Medical Care AG / Disclosure pursuant to Art. 5 para. 1 lit. b) of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014
Fresenius Medical Care AG : Release of a capital market information

29.12.2025 / 14:29 CET/CEST
Dissemination of a Post-admission Duties announcement transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Fresenius Medical Care AG: Share buyback

Disclosure pursuant to Art. 5 para. 1 lit. b) of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014

Share buyback – Interim Report

In the period from December 22, 2025 to December 26, 2025 (each inclusive), 546,100 shares were bought back within the framework of the share buyback of Fresenius Medical Care AG, the start of which was disclosed on August 11, 2025 pursuant to Art. 5 para. 1 lit. a) of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014, Art. 2 para. 1 of Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052.

Shares were bought back as follows:

Date Acquired shares (number) Weighted average price (in EUR) Transaction volume
(in EUR)		 Trading venue
22 December 2025 4,330 40.8296 176,792.33 AQEU
22 December 2025 103,566 40.5352 4,198,072.72 CEUX
22 December 2025 10,000 40.5553 405,553.11 TQEX
22 December 2025 188,104 40.5269 7,623,279.76 XETA
23 December 2025 21,721 40.7834 885,856.43 AQEU
23 December 2025 79,051 40.7926 3,224,698.45 CEUX
23 December 2025 7,686 40.8052 313,628.71 TQEX
23 December 2025 131,642 40.7876 5,369,359.79 XETA

A total of 13,785,115 shares have been acquired within the framework of this share buyback.

The purchase of the shares is carried out by a credit institution commissioned by Fresenius Medical Care AG.

Fresenius Medical Care AG will provide regular information regarding the progress of the share buyback, including by posting its required disclosures at https://freseniusmedicalcare.com/en/investors/shares/share-buyback/.


29.12.2025 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
View original content: EQS News

Language: English
Company: Fresenius Medical Care AG
Else-Kröner-Straße 1
61352 Bad Homburg
Germany
Internet: www.freseniusmedicalcare.com

 
End of News EQS News Service

2252234  29.12.2025 CET/CEST

