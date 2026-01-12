EQS-CMS: Fresenius Medical Care AG : Release of a capital market information

EQS Post-admission Duties announcement: Fresenius Medical Care AG / Disclosure pursuant to Art. 5 para. 1 lit. a) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 and Art. 2 pa-ra. 1 of Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052

Fresenius Medical Care AG : Release of a capital market information



12.01.2026 / 07:39 CET/CEST

Dissemination of a Post-admission Duties announcement transmitted by EQS News

Bad Homburg v.d. Höhe, January 12, 2026

Disclosure pursuant to Art. 5 para. 1 lit. a) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 and Art. 2 para. 1 of Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052

Fresenius Medical Care AG ("FME") disclosed on January 9, 2026, to continue the share buyback program with a volume of EUR 1 billion (excluding ancillary costs) announced in an ad-hoc-release on June 17, 2025, by repurchasing a second tranche. Under the share buyback program, up to 29,288,814 shares (ISIN DE0005785802, "FME-Shares") may be repurchased on the stock exchange for a total purchase price (not including ancillary acquisition costs) of EUR 1 billion. The purchase of FME-Shares is based on the authorization granted by the General Meeting on May 20, 2021 ("Authorization").

The repurchased shares are predominantly to be cancelled and the share capital to be reduced accordingly. To a significantly lesser extent, the repurchased shares may be used for allocations under incentive-based compensation plans. The first tranche of FME's share buyback program was completed ahead of schedule on December 29, 2025. As part of the first tranche, a total of 14,124,564 shares was acquired.

Under the second tranche, FME-Shares shall be acquired for a total amount of up to EUR 413,550,000 from January 12, 2026, to May 8, 2026 (inclusive) under the following conditions.

The buyback shall be carried out in accordance with the safe-harbor-provisions of Art. 5 of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 in conjunction with the provisions of Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 of 8 March 2016 supplementing Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 with regulatory technical standards on the conditions applicable to buyback programs and stabilization measures ("Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052").

A credit institution has been mandated for the second tranche of the share buyback. The credit institution makes its trading decisions concerning the timing of the purchases of FME-Shares independently of and without any influence from FME.

Pursuant to the Authorization, FME is allowed to acquire FME-Shares until the end of May 19, 2026, in an amount of up to 10 % of the share capital existing at the time of the resolution. The amount paid per FME-Share (not including ancillary acquisition costs) may not exceed or fall short of the price of shares of the same class determined by the opening auction in the Xetra trading system (or a functionally equivalent successor to the Xetra system) on the day of trading by more than 10 %.

The credit institution will in particular be obligated to carry out the share buyback in compliance with the trading conditions of Art. 3 of Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052. Accordingly, the FME-Shares shall not be purchased at a price higher than the price of the last independent trade or (should this be higher) higher than the current highest independent bid on the trading venue on which the purchase is carried out. In addition, no more than 25 % of the average daily share turnover on the trading venue on which the purchase is made may be purchased on one trading day. The average daily share turnover is calculated on the basis of the average daily trading volume during the 20 trading days preceding the respective purchase date.

The transactions related to the share buyback program will be disclosed in accordance with the requirements of Art. 5 para. 1 lit. b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 no later than by the end of the seventh trading day following the day of execution of such transactions.

FME will provide regular information regarding the progress of the share buyback program, including by posting its required disclosures at https://freseniusmedicalcare.com/en/investors/shares/share-buy-back/, and will keep that information available to the public for at least a 5-year period from the date of public disclosure.