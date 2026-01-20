Fresenius Medical Care Aktie
WKN: 578580 / ISIN: DE0005785802
|
20.01.2026 08:57:23
EQS-CMS: Fresenius Medical Care AG : Release of a capital market information
|
EQS Post-admission Duties announcement: Fresenius Medical Care AG
/ Disclosure pursuant to Art. 5 para. 1 lit. b) of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014
Fresenius Medical Care AG: Share buyback
Disclosure pursuant to Art. 5 para. 1 lit. b) of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014
Share buyback – Interim Report
In the period from January 12, 2026, to January 16, 2026 (each inclusive), 840,383 shares were bought back within the framework of the second tranche of the share buyback of Fresenius Medical Care AG, the start of which was disclosed on January 12, 2026, pursuant to Art. 5 para. 1 lit. a) of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014, Art. 2 para. 1 of Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052.
Shares were bought back as follows:
A total of 840,383 shares has been acquired within the framework of the second tranche of the share buyback.
The purchase of the shares is carried out by a credit institution commissioned by Fresenius Medical Care AG.
Fresenius Medical Care AG will provide regular information regarding the progress of the share buyback, including by posting its required disclosures at https://freseniusmedicalcare.com/en/investors/shares/share-buyback/.
20.01.2026 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Fresenius Medical Care AG
|Else-Kröner-Straße 1
|61352 Bad Homburg
|Germany
|Internet:
|www.freseniusmedicalcare.com
|End of News
|EQS News Service
|
2262572 20.01.2026 CET/CEST
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Fresenius Medical Care (FMC) St.
|
08:57
|EQS-CMS: Fresenius Medical Care AG : Veröffentlichung einer Kapitalmarktinformation (EQS Group)
|
08:57
|EQS-CMS: Fresenius Medical Care AG : Release of a capital market information (EQS Group)
|
19.01.26
|DAX 40-Papier Fresenius Medical Care (FMC) St-Aktie: So viel Verlust wäre bei einem Investment in Fresenius Medical Care (FMC) St von vor einem Jahr angefallen (finanzen.at)
|
16.01.26
|XETRA-Handel DAX zeigt sich schlussendlich leichter (finanzen.at)
|
16.01.26
|Aufschläge in Frankfurt: LUS-DAX zum Ende des Freitagshandels in Grün (finanzen.at)
|
16.01.26
|Pluszeichen in Frankfurt: LUS-DAX klettert mittags (finanzen.at)
|
16.01.26
|Börse Frankfurt in Rot: DAX am Mittag schwächer (finanzen.at)
|
16.01.26
|EQS-PVR: Fresenius Medical Care AG: Veröffentlichung über Erwerb oder Veräußerung eigener Aktien nach § 40 Abs. 1 Satz 2 WpHG (EQS Group)
Analysen zu Fresenius Medical Care (FMC) St.
|06:51
|Fresenius Medical Care Neutral
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|14.01.26
|Fresenius Medical Care Sell
|UBS AG
|14.01.26
|Fresenius Medical Care Underweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|03.12.25
|Fresenius Medical Care Buy
|Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
|01.12.25
|Fresenius Medical Care Sell
|UBS AG
|06:51
|Fresenius Medical Care Neutral
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|14.01.26
|Fresenius Medical Care Sell
|UBS AG
|14.01.26
|Fresenius Medical Care Underweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|03.12.25
|Fresenius Medical Care Buy
|Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
|01.12.25
|Fresenius Medical Care Sell
|UBS AG
|03.12.25
|Fresenius Medical Care Buy
|Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
|07.11.25
|Fresenius Medical Care Buy
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|05.11.25
|Fresenius Medical Care Kaufen
|DZ BANK
|15.08.25
|Fresenius Medical Care Kaufen
|DZ BANK
|06.08.25
|Fresenius Medical Care Buy
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|14.01.26
|Fresenius Medical Care Sell
|UBS AG
|14.01.26
|Fresenius Medical Care Underweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|01.12.25
|Fresenius Medical Care Sell
|UBS AG
|07.11.25
|Fresenius Medical Care Sell
|UBS AG
|07.11.25
|Fresenius Medical Care Underperform
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|06:51
|Fresenius Medical Care Neutral
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|24.11.25
|Fresenius Medical Care Equal Weight
|Barclays Capital
|06.11.25
|Fresenius Medical Care Equal Weight
|Barclays Capital
|06.11.25
|Fresenius Medical Care Hold
|Deutsche Bank AG
|05.11.25
|Fresenius Medical Care Hold
|Deutsche Bank AG
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|Fresenius Medical Care (FMC) St.
|36,25
|-2,19%