EQS-CMS: Fresenius Medical Care AG : Release of a capital market information

26.01.2026 / 12:46 CET/CEST

Fresenius Medical Care AG: Share buyback

Disclosure pursuant to Art. 5 para. 1 lit. b) of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014

Share buyback – Interim Report

In the period from January 19, 2026, to January 23, 2026 (each inclusive), 1,137,990 shares were bought back within the framework of the second tranche of the share buyback of Fresenius Medical Care AG, the start of which was disclosed on January 12, 2026, pursuant to Art. 5 para. 1 lit. a) of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014, Art. 2 para. 1 of Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052.

Shares were bought back as follows:

Date Acquired shares (number) Weighted average price (in EUR) Transaction volume

(in EUR) Trading venue 19 January 2026 55,000 37.0406 2,037,233.00 CEUX 19 January 2026 190,000 37.0372 7,037,068.00 XETR 20 January 2026 80,000 36.0304 2,882,432.00 CEUX 20 January 2026 200,000 36.0469 7,209,380.00 XETR 21 January 2026 35,000 36.4807 1,276,824.50 CEUX 21 January 2026 175,000 36.5012 6,387,710.00 XETR 22 January 2026 27,087 37.1660 1,006,715.44 CEUX 22 January 2026 165,903 37.0880 6,153,010.46 XETR 23 January 2026 210,000 37.1889 7,809,669.00 XETR

A total of 1,978,373 shares has been acquired within the framework of the second tranche of the share buyback.

The purchase of the shares is carried out by a credit institution commissioned by Fresenius Medical Care AG.

Fresenius Medical Care AG will provide regular information regarding the progress of the share buyback, including by posting its required disclosures at https://freseniusmedicalcare.com/en/investors/shares/share-buyback/.