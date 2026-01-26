Fresenius Medical Care Aktie
WKN: 578580 / ISIN: DE0005785802
|
26.01.2026 12:46:53
EQS-CMS: Fresenius Medical Care AG : Release of a capital market information
|
EQS Post-admission Duties announcement: Fresenius Medical Care AG
/ Disclosure pursuant to Art. 5 para. 1 lit. b) of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014
Fresenius Medical Care AG: Share buyback
Disclosure pursuant to Art. 5 para. 1 lit. b) of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014
Share buyback – Interim Report
In the period from January 19, 2026, to January 23, 2026 (each inclusive), 1,137,990 shares were bought back within the framework of the second tranche of the share buyback of Fresenius Medical Care AG, the start of which was disclosed on January 12, 2026, pursuant to Art. 5 para. 1 lit. a) of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014, Art. 2 para. 1 of Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052.
Shares were bought back as follows:
A total of 1,978,373 shares has been acquired within the framework of the second tranche of the share buyback.
The purchase of the shares is carried out by a credit institution commissioned by Fresenius Medical Care AG.
Fresenius Medical Care AG will provide regular information regarding the progress of the share buyback, including by posting its required disclosures at https://freseniusmedicalcare.com/en/investors/shares/share-buyback/.
26.01.2026 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Fresenius Medical Care AG
|Else-Kröner-Straße 1
|61352 Bad Homburg
|Germany
|Internet:
|www.freseniusmedicalcare.com
|End of News
|EQS News Service
|
2265964 26.01.2026 CET/CEST
